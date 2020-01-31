New Workout Studio In West Chester Offers Unrivaled Fitness Experience

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPENGA, a workout studio that combines spin, strength and yoga in one 60-minute session, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in West Chester, Ohio.

Each studio has experienced instructors that guide members through a 60-minute workout unlike anything else. While most studios focus on one type of workout, SPENGA combines:

Spin

HIIT strength training

Yoga

This one-hour workout boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio.

"West Chester's vibrant community is the perfect location for us to introduce SPENGA to Cincinnati," said David Wildner, SPENGA Beckett Franchisee. "The initial response has been incredible, and we can't wait to get you started on the Best. Workout. Ever."

SPENGA offers sessions daily starting at 5:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. and prices will range from $79 per month for 4X-per month to $149 per month for unlimited sessions. For membership rates call the studio at 513-447-6448 or stop by for a studio tour.

The studio plans to open its doors in late February, 2020. There will be a grand opening ribbon cutting and celebration in March.

SPENGA of West Chester – Beckett is located at 7996 Princeton Glendale Rd., Suite 101, West Chester, OH 45069.

About SPENGA

Crafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the Best. Workout. Ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, HIIT training and yoga. SPENGA currently has 250+ studios opening throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or facebook.com/SPENGAfitness.

Roger McGreal

Co-Founder

773-550-6735

rmcgreal@spenga.com

