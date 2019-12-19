New Workout Studio In Westlake Offers Unrivaled Fitness Experience

WESTLAKE, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPENGA, a workout studio that combines spin, strength and yoga in one 60-minute session, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Westlake, Ohio.

Each studio has experienced instructors that guide members through a 60-minute workout unlike anything else. While most studios focus on one type of workout, SPENGA combines:

Spin

HIIT strength training

Yoga

This one-hour workout boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio.

"We are excited to bring a workout combining the three most important aspects: cardio, strength & flexibility to Westlake, OH. SPENGA combines all of these key components in a unique 60 minute session of SPIN, STRENGTH & YOGA = The BEST. WERKOUT. EVER." –Tina and Nishit Shah, SPENGA Westlake Owners.

SPENGA offers sessions daily starting at 5:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. and prices will range from $79 per month for 4X-per month to $159 per month for unlimited sessions. For membership rates call the studio at 440-490-6011 or stop by for a studio tour.

The studio will open its doors on Early 2020. There will be a grand opening ribbon cutting and celebration.

SPENGA of Westlake is located at 30100 Detroit Rd., Suite 126, Westlake, OH 44145.

About SPENGA

Crafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the Best. Workout. Ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, HIIT training and yoga. SPENGA currently has 250 studios opening throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or facebook.com/SPENGAfitness.

Roger McGreal

Co-Founder

773-550-6735

rmcgreal@spenga.com

