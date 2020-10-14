New World Medical Registers Innovative New KDB GLIDE for Exceptionally Smooth, Precise Goniotomy

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New World Medical, a global medical device company focused on glaucoma treatment, today announced FDA registration of the KDB® GLIDE™ as a Class 1 device, designed to give surgeons a refined, precise experience performing excisional goniotomy for treatment of glaucoma. The KDB GLIDE device improves on the exceptionally successful Kahook Dual Blade® technology by adding new features. A rounded heel, tapered sides, and a smaller footplate deliver optimal interface with the canal of Schlemm, permitting a precise excision with the instrument's dual blades, even in variable anatomy.

"New World Medical is dedicated to preventing vision loss from glaucoma, the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, through continuous, industry-leading innovation. We're very excited to launch KDB GLIDE, giving surgeons more features that provide a smooth and elegant approach to the trusted goniotomy procedure," said Bilal Khan, Chief Executive Officer at New World Medical.

Excisional goniotomy is a long-established procedure in which a segment of the diseased trabecular meshwork is removed, which facilitates the flow of aqueous into collector channels of the eye, thus alleviating intraocular pressure. Because goniotomy is appropriate for mild, moderate and severe glaucoma, as a stand-alone procedure or in combination with cataract surgery, more than 4.5 million glaucoma patients in the U.S. alone are suitable candidates for a goniotomy procedure. KDB GLIDE joins New World Medical's Kahook Dual Blade family of devices, which have set a gold standard as an accurate, cost-effective solution for excisional goniotomy.

"We are continuously soliciting feedback from our customers and implementing improvements to help surgeons and ultimately patients gain better outcomes. KDB GLIDE has elevated the refinement and fluidity of excisional goniotomy, putting a smooth precision instrument in the surgeon's hands," said Raymond Kong, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at New World Medical. "It's a perfect match for our customers, who all share our dedication in expanding minimally invasive options for patients and improving the surgical experience."

The KDB GLIDE will soon be available for purchase in the United States. Physicians can contact their local New World Medical Sales Consultant or visit www.newworldmedical.com for more information.

About New World Medical

New World Medical was founded by Dr. A. Mateen Ahmed, who was determined to develop, manufacture, and market cutting-edge medical devices to alleviate ophthalmic ailments globally. New World Medical's mission is to preserve and enhance vision by delivering innovations to benefit humanity and achieves this through partnerships with surgeons and eye care professionals who are dedicated to alleviating the burden of blindness around the globe.

The company's product portfolio includes its flagship devices, the market-leading glaucoma drainage device, the Ahmed® Glaucoma Valve; the newest valveless glaucoma drainage device, the Ahmed ClearPath®, the Kahook Dual Blade®, which is used for goniotomy procedures to excise trabecular meshwork via an ab interno approach; and now the newest member of the KDB® family, the KDB® GLIDE™. To learn more about the unique mission of New World Medical or their innovative product line, please visit https://www.newworldmedical.com.

