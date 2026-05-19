New Worlds and the Transnational Space Alliance Summit Launch the First Global Space Faire in Houston

December 1–3, 2026 • George R. Brown Convention Center

"Return to the Moon"

HOUSTON and AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The space economy is projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2035, but realizing that potential requires connecting aerospace with the broader ecosystem of industries — AI, biotech, finance, agriculture, weather, communications, manufacturing, entertainment — that will power humanity's expansion beyond Earth. The Transnational Space Alliance Summit (TSAS) and the EarthLight Foundation today announced they are joining forces to create the New Worlds Faire — the first Global Space Faire — launching December 1–3, 2026 at Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center.

The event unites two complementary forces: New Worlds, founded by Rick Tumlinson, with its decade-long legacy as the essential gathering for space settlement builders; and TSAS, led by event industry veteran Erick Weiss and produced by Honeysweet Creative in association with The Edge Of Company, with its cross-industry architecture connecting aerospace to the broader trillion-dollar space economy. Together, they are building something new — part conference, part summit, part exposition, and part celebration of humanity's future beyond Earth.

The inaugural theme — "Return to the Moon" — marks the year of Artemis 2 and a wave of commercial and scientific lunar missions, reflecting both the practical urgency and the symbolic power of this moment. As nations and companies accelerate their push toward the Moon and the solar system, New Worlds Faire provides the convergence point where technical insight, long-range thinking, public imagination, and serious partnership-building come together.

Inspired by the great world's faires of history — those transformative gatherings that showcased emerging civilization and rewired the imagination of a generation — the event is designed to grow into a distinctive annual renaissance gathering for the global space movement.

"The space economy will likely exceed $1 trillion by 2035, but reaching that potential requires bringing together not just the rocket builders — but the financiers, manufacturers, policymakers, and innovators from every sector," said Erick Weiss, President & CEO of TSAS. "Rick and the New Worlds community have been at the forefront of modern space thinking. By joining forces, we are creating a defining gathering where the entire ecosystem converges."

"New Worlds has always been more than a conference," said Rick Tumlinson, founder of New Worlds and the EarthLight Foundation. "It is built around the idea that humanity has a future beyond Earth, and that opening that future requires not only technology and investment, but culture, vision, and a sense of purpose. With TSAS we are building a larger platform for that vision. This first year is a beginning, and we are approaching it with ambition — but also with humility about growing something meaningful."

The three-day event will feature a main New Worlds conference track, specialized technical sessions, a professional exhibition showcasing the full spectrum of the space economy, an invitation-only CEO and world leader summit, youth and education programming, and the signature Space Cowboy Ball — EarthLight Foundation's signature gala celebrating achievement in the space industry.

NWF has assembled more than 25 confirmed speakers spanning astronauts, policymakers, scientists, defense leaders, founders, and educators. Confirmed speakers include Dr. Sian Proctor, Inspiration4 pilot, U.S. State Department Science Envoy for Space, and NWF Programming Co-Chair; Commander Susan Kilrain, NASA astronaut and Space Shuttle pilot; Nancy Conrad, Chair of the Conrad Foundation; Greg Autry, nominee for NASA Chief Financial Officer; Joel Mozer, former Chief Scientist of the U.S. Space Force; Dr. Namrata Goswami, Professor of Space Security, U.S. Space Force; Dr. Phil Metzger, Director of the Stephen Hawking Center; Kevin Engelbert, NASA InSPA Program Manager; Frank White, author of The Overview Effect; Dr. Aubrey de Grey, President of the LEV Foundation; Yossi Yamin, CEO of SpacePharma; and Tom Markusic, founder of Frontera Space Systems — with many additional speakers to be announced in the months ahead.

Early registration is open at http://www.newworldsfaire.org. Organizations interested in sponsorship, exhibition space, or delegation programs should contact [email protected]. For general information, contact [email protected].

About New Worlds

Founded by Rick Tumlinson and produced by the EarthLight Foundation, New Worlds has been the essential annual gathering for the pioneers and builders constructing the infrastructure for space settlement. http://www.earthlightfoundation.org

About TSAS

The Transnational Space Alliance Summit is the premier cross-industry gathering accelerating the development of the global space economy. Founded by Erick Weiss and produced by Honeysweet Creative in association with The Edge Of Company, TSAS connects aerospace with adjacent sectors — AI, biotech, finance, agriculture, weather, communications, manufacturing, entertainment, and more — essential to humanity's expansion beyond Earth. http://www.tsas.space

Media Contact:

Erick Weiss, TSAS — [email protected] | (424) 488-STAR

SOURCE Transnational Space Alliance Summit Inc.