New Wound Care Product Aims at Eliminating the Dreaded Cone of Shame

Pet Owners Show Enthusiasm for New Treatment

WINSTON SALEM, N.C., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeraVet Bio, the maker of KeraVet Gel, an emerging surgical incision and wound therapy, is on a mission to retire the clunky and outdated Elizabethan Cone, commonly known as the Cone of Shame. Until now, the Cone of Shame has been the go-to protocol to protect pets from licking their wounds, as licking can causes prolonged healing time and infections.

The break-through product contains keratin protein and is available by prescription from a veterinary practitioner. The water-based gelatinous (hydrogel) wound dressing is used after a surgical incision or a wound created by an injury. The easy-to-apply hydrogel acts as a protective covering over the wound and is easily dispensed from a small tube.

KeraVet Gel provides the benefits of multiple products in one. It supports improved healing time and reduces the licking. Studies show that wounds treated with KeraVet Gel have significantly less swelling than wounds treated with triple antibiotic ointment in dogs and cats. Made with patent-protected keratin technology, clinical studies show dogs treated with KeraVet Gel licked 85% less and cats licked 87% less versus a well-known wound management product.

The notorious Cone of Shame is an uncomfortable and inconvenient experience for the pet and pet parent, causing frustration all around. Dr. Cherice Roth, author and well-known in the veterinary industry as a strategic leader and a telemedicine innovator, says that research shows pets wearing a cone are distressed and depressed. And so are the pet parents. As a result, compliance often fades and wounds linger.

"This product will put the pet and the pet parent out of their misery," said Dr. Cherice Roth. "By minimizing the use of the cone, we will change the wound healing standard of care for veterinarians and pet owners."

A review of social media platforms reveals thousands of pet parent videos sharing the seeming humor of a humiliated pet using the Cone of Shame. Pets are seen knocking into furniture, attempting to eat, running in circles or just looking forlorn.

"These videos are not funny," noted Dr. Cherice Roth, an advisor to the company. "While seeing pets navigate their environment with a cone around their neck can seem humorous, watching these distressed pets is really disturbing. I'm happy to be part of the solution in mitigating their use."

About KeraVet Bio

KeraVet Bio is a leading wound care specialty manufacturer, headed up by CEO, Luke Burnett. The KeraVet Gel product is a one-step wound care solution that's easy to apply, requiring no additional products or applicator. It has a safe toxicity profile, decreasing the concern of keeping a pet away from other pets or people. KeraVet Bio is based in Winston Salem, North Carolina. More information about the science of KeraVet Gel can be found at keravetbio.com.

Contact Information:

KeraVet Bio

Contact: Justin Keller

Phone: 913.327.0055

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE KeraVet Bio