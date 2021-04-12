New X Series manure spreaders and 9016-HD high dump cart offer hard working features and benefits.

Operators who do the tough jobs want to make sure they're done right the first time. Recent improvements to Art's Way X Series manure spreaders help them do just that. Top features include:

ISOBUS-compatible rate control system: Gives operators real-time control to adjust application rates and gate height on the go. The exclusive system by Raven Industries Inc. makes it easy to produce readouts, which are designed to fulfill the increasing need for application documentation. Choice of box sizes: Ranges from 500 to 900 cubic feet heaped capacity to meet the needs of a variety of operations. The X500 has a single axle, straight sides and a single apron drive gearbox. The X700 and X900 have tandem axles, dual drive gearboxes and flared sides. Unique vertical beater placement: Sends out a consistent spread behind the machine, reducing the chance of clumps or dead spots when hauling load. The vertical beaters are removable, making it possible to haul forage, silage, snow, compost and hay by simply removing eight bolts and disengaging the driveline. Flared sides: Provide a base for the bucket and a lower loading height. They also deliver extra capacity and prevent spillage compared to competitive spreaders with straight sides. Dependable protection: Peace of mind comes with the X Series with its limited lifetime apron chain warranty. This plan will repair or replace any defective link or section at no cost for the original purchaser.

"Our X Series manure spreaders are built tough to handle just about anything," said Art's Way Engineer Izac Roberts. "These time-tested machines have seen some pretty serious upgrades to offer the edge when it matters most. And if that isn't enough, we have a limited lifetime warranty on important components, like our apron chain."

9016-HD high dump cart

The Art's Way 9016-HD high dump cart can be pulled along a harvester to collect forage, peanuts, sugar beets, corn, soybeans, hemp and more, making it ideal for any operation. Top features include:



Lift capacity: Lifts and unload 40,000 lb. — 10,000 lb. over the competition. The massive undercarriage and counterweight establish a wide-stance stability eliminating worry in the unloading process. Adjustable axles ensure proper weight distribution. Versatility: Converts from a right to left dumping machine in a matter of hours. The optional weigh scale system allows operators to easily monitor their load. Exterior frame: Eliminates the chance of materials getting stuck inside the smooth interior. Maneuverability: Provides accessibility where semi-truck hauling is sometimes impossible thanks to two-wheel design. It's hitch rotation allows for smooth transport to conquer rough terrain and flotation tires help prevent soil compaction.

These robust, industrial features benefit operators. "The new 9016-HD is our biggest one yet, with a capacity of 40,000 pounds. For comparison, our nearest competitor only has a 30,000-pound capacity," said CEO David King. "And with frame on the outside, there's no 'ribcage' on the inside to trap materials. The result is a reliable, versatile, high-performing powerhouse."

About Art's Way

Art's Way Manufacturing is a small, publicly traded company that specializes in agricultural manufacturing. For over 50 years, it's been committed to designing and building high-quality machinery for all operations. It has approximately 200 employees across three branch locations: Art's Way Manufacturing in Armstrong, Iowa, Art's Way Scientific in Monona, Iowa, and American Carbide Tool in Canton, Ohio. Art's Way manure spreaders, forage boxes, high dump carts, bale processors, graders, land planes, sugar beet harvesters and grinder mixers are designed to optimize production, increase efficiency and meet the growing demands of customers.

