New XT-Series GrainCarts from Brandt Deliver Far-reaching Value

"We've designed these carts from the ground up for ease of operation," says Brandt Vice President of Sales - Dealer Channel, Sheldon Gerspacher. "Harvest is a pressure-filled time and the last thing farmers need is a piece of equipment that doesn't produce. The key is always to keep your combines moving and that is what the XT-Series is all about."

The new carts employ a unique corner-mount auger design that delivers 8+ ft of forward auger reach, 15+ ft of side auger reach, and 13+ ft of discharge spout clearance. The extra reach and clearance ensure clearer forward visibility from the tractor cab to the discharge spout, allowing operators to work more comfortably and enabling them to be more productive for longer periods during the hectic harvest season.

Brandt has also added a new low-profile modular tank design that eliminates common ledges and catch-points, ensuring faster, more thorough clean-out and minimizing crop switchover times. The new design also incorporates a ground-level access door for safe tank entry for maintenance.

"Harvest is all about productivity and these carts set a new standard for the industry," concludes Gerspacher. "Our customers have to be able to rely on their equipment when the pressure is on and the XT-Series really delivers!"

Production of the new XT-Series GrainCarts commenced in May of this year and they have already begun shipping to dealers across Canada and the United States.

About the Brandt Group of Companies

The Brandt Group of Companies - headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada - is comprised of Brandt Agricultural Products, Brandt Engineered Products, Brandt Equipment Solutions, Brandt Road Rail, Brandt Positioning Technology, Brandt Truck Rigging & Trailers, Brandt Finance, Brandt Developments Ltd., and Brandt Tractor Ltd. - the world's largest privately-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment dealer. Brandt has over 50 locations in Canada and the US, over 2500 employees and a growing international audience; serving the construction, forestry, agriculture, rail, mining, steel, and energy industries with unique custom products. Brandt is one of Canada's largest privately-owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Members of Canada's 50 Best-Managed Companies.

SOURCE Brandt Group of Companies