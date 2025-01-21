New Year - New Goal! Talk it Out NC Advises Parents How to Start The Conversation in 2025

State Initiative to Prevent Underage Drinking Gives Parents and Teens Tools to Make Smart, Safe Decisions

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new year signals a fresh start, and Talk it Out NC, North Carolina's initiative to prevent underage drinking, is helping prepare parents to Start the Conversation with their children about the dangers of underage alcohol use. Talk it Out NC gives parents tools to help them encourage their kids make the smart, safe decision to refrain from consuming alcohol.

"We know it is daunting to start the conversation about underage drinking with your child, and that's why we put together a step-by-step process to help you create a long-term, open dialogue," explains Jeff Strickland, Public Affairs Director for the North Carolina ABC Commission. "This is a great time of year to map out a family plan, identify opportunities each month to engage with your child about the dangers of drinking alcohol, and give them what they need to face difficult situations involving alcohol in middle school, high school and/or college."

Why Start the Conversation?

A study on the State of Underage Drinking in North Carolina found the overwhelming majority of students surveyed agreed it would help stop underage drinking if parents talked more about it with their children.

The legal drinking age in North Carolina is 21, yet, Talk it Out NC research shows some children are having their first taste of alcohol as early as 12 years old. This early exposure makes it more likely that teens will engage in risky behaviors like drunk driving, binge drinking, and other dangerous activities.

Underage drinking can lead to changes in brain development, anxiety, and social struggles.

"Conversation starters can be as simple as asking open-ended questions. You want to encourage your children to share their thoughts and feel comfortable doing it. Fifteen minutes a day of one-on-one time could make such a difference," says Stacy Grier, Director of Education Community Outreach for the North Carolina ABC Commission's Talk it Out NC campaign. "Once the conversation is started, parents can map out a plan that best suits the family's schedule. You can find time to Talk it Out at the kitchen table, via text or FaceTime, even on a walk."

Time to Talk it Out

Text it Out: Stay connected on the device most teens cannot live without. If you have more than one teen, create a family thread and label it as a safe place to ask questions about underage drinking, or even to share links to content or stories that might turn into a quality topic for discussion.





Stay connected on the device most teens cannot live without. If you have more than one teen, create a family thread and label it as a safe place to ask questions about underage drinking, or even to share links to content or stories that might turn into a quality topic for discussion. Drive Time: Any car trip, whether to the store, the ride home from school, or a weekend getaway, is a great time to Talk it Out about the "X" Plan. Teens who find themselves in risky situations can text "X" to their parents for an immediate pickup, no questions asked.





Any car trip, whether to the store, the ride home from school, or a weekend getaway, is a great time to Talk it Out about the "X" Plan. Teens who find themselves in risky situations can text "X" to their parents for an immediate pickup, no questions asked. Table Talk: The conversation about drinking alcohol should never be off the table. Parents and kids can put together a jar that includes topics for Table Talk. At least once a week, pick a topic and Talk it Out. Questions to start the conversation could include: 'Do you think seeing alcohol on social media or on TV encourages people to drink?' or 'Have you ever seen anyone who was drunk?'





The conversation about drinking alcohol should never be off the table. Parents and kids can put together a jar that includes topics for Table Talk. At least once a week, pick a topic and Talk it Out. Questions to start the conversation could include: 'Do you think seeing alcohol on social media or on TV encourages people to drink?' or 'Have you ever seen anyone who was drunk?' Talk it Out While You Walk it Out: While you and your child are out on a walk with the dog or a hike at the park, make it a habit to Talk it Out. It's a great time to chat since no one is looking at a device.

Kicking off this year with a plan to Talk it Out at least once a day, once a week, or once a month, is a habit that could make a world of difference for any young person. Parents and children can find much more information about how to start the conversation as well as how to take the Talk it Out NC Pledge at www.talkitoutnc.org.

About Talk It Out NC:

The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission launched the Talk it Out NC campaign in 2014. The goal of this multimedia awareness and engagement campaign is to reduce underage drinking by encouraging conversations between responsible adults and young people. Talk it Out NC offers resources for parents and others who need guidance in talking to children about the dangers of underage drinking. This aligns with the ABC Commission's mission of working to strengthen the public health, wellness, and safety of communities across North Carolina.

Visit www.TalkitOutNC.org to get the conversation started.

