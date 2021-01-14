New Year, Healthy You: Tonya Lewis Lee's Movita Organics Empowers Women To Take Wellness Into Their Own Hands In 2021

As an inclusive brand, Movita Organics aims to make a healthful lifestyle available to every woman, a vision that was shaped by Tonya's travels around the world and dialogues with the many experts and women on the ground she met along the way. These conversations made Tonya realize the importance of empowering women to take control of their health and wellness--and of creating products that give all women the opportunity to do so.

"This past year has brought to light how crucial it really is for women to take care of themselves," said Tonya Lewis Lee, founder of Movita Organics. "Women spent 2020 fighting for the wellbeing of others: for the health and security of their loved ones, for the education and future of their children, and for political change and racial justice. In 2021, we must also fight for the wellbeing of women."

Tonya's professional journey into health and wellness began in 2007 when she was named the National Spokesperson for "A Healthy Baby Begins with You," a campaign by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health. It was through this work as a women's health advocate that Tonya embarked on her own health journey and formed her goal of making healthful options and education accessible to all women. This personal health journey, coupled with her entrepreneurial spirit, led Tonya to create Movita.

Movita products are certified organic, gluten- and allergen-free and non-synthetic supplements that can be taken on an empty stomach. Unlike most other leading women's vitamin brands, the Movita Multivitamin contains at least 17 vitamins and minerals with at least 100% percent of their recommended daily allowance, along with a blend of 18 fermented vegetables and six fermented fruits. Movita Beauty supplements are designed to promote healthy skin, hair and nails, while Movita Prenatal vitamins help to fill in any gaps in nutrition for mother and future baby.

