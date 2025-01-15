New Year, New Brands to Discover at QVC

Love Wellness, No Makeup Makeup, and Gatineau Skincare join the beauty and wellness assortment at QVC

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, a world leader in live shoppable entertainment, today announced a lineup of new beauty and wellness brands including Love Wellness, No Makeup Makeup®, and Gatineau Skincare premiering on-air and on QVC.com this month.

"The start of a new year is the perfect time to indulge in self-care and discover new products and brands to help you feel refreshed and renewed," said Mara Sirhal, Chief Merchandising Officer, QVC US. "Each of these new brands launching on QVC have innovative products, inspiring founders and unique stories that we know will delight our customers. Victoria Jackson is a beauty industry veteran, and we are thrilled she is returning to QVC with a new formulation of her original No Makeup Makeup. Through Love Wellness, Lo Bosworth is on a mission to help women feel informed, empowered, and ready to take complete control of their health. And Gatineau will bring over 90 years of cutting-edge Parisian skincare to the US market exclusively with QVC. QVC is a destination for women 50+ and we are excited for our customers to discover these and many new brands that promote empowerment, confidence in the skin you're in and overall well-being."

Created by Lo Bosworth in 2016, Love Wellness targets feminine health by providing women with total body health and meaningful wellness solutions. Through doctor-recommended products – ranging from intimate cleansers, and a line of vitamin supplements for total body care – Love Wellness is driven by a community empowered to create a more open and honest self-care culture for women. With popular items in the assortment such as Bye Bye Bloat, the pH Balanced Cleanser and pH Balanced Wipes Kit, the Daily Love Multivitamin and the new Daily Love Electrolytes, there is something for everyone to love.

Victoria Jackson returns to QVC with her new line, No Makeup Makeup. The brand brings a true-to-your-skin approach to beauty, empowering the real you to feel confident in one's own skin. Victoria trademarked her original philosophy, "no makeup makeup," in the 80's – a concept she coined during her many years as a makeup artist running her iconic namesake brand, Victoria Jackson Cosmetics. She made history by becoming one of the first cosmetics lines sold on television. The brand will launch with a cream-balm foundation specifically designed to deliver a featherweight formula that is shade-adaptive, color-correcting, and features blurring pigments for the skin and the Foundation Brush designed to deliver a perfect, flawless, second-skin finish. The innovative shade-adaptive FlexShade technology ensures the foundation adapts to various skin shades and undertones, seamlessly enhancing natural complexions.

Gatineau has been loved by customers of QVC UK for over 30 years and now brings this best kept beauty secret to the U.S., exclusively with QVC. Gatineau's Haute Couture Skincare philosophy is about embracing individuality and designing routines for the unique needs and desires of each person. It is a marriage of tradition and innovation, of unique botanicals and science resulting in a range of products and routines of unparalleled quality and efficacy. The Gatineau product ranges are the perfect fit for the QVC customer with lines such as Age Benefit™ targeting multiple visible signs of aging for maturing skins, Defi Lift™ targeted loss to firm the look of skin in your mature skin routine, and Collagene Expert™ targeting fine lines and wrinkles and lack of hydration to deliver skin that feels smooth and hydrated and temporarily plumper.

Experience the debut of Love Wellness with Lo Bosworth today, Wednesday, January 15 at 7:00 PM EST, the debut of No Makeup Makeup with Victoria Jackson on Friday, January 17 at 5:00 PM EST, the debut of Gatineau with Andrew Bagley, CEO and band owner on Tuesday, January 21 at 7:00 PM EST and shop the full beauty and wellness assortment now on QVC.com. Learn how to love your skin with breakthrough brands and expert advice to help you achieve your best skincare routine by tuning in throughout the month for our 'Celebrate Your Best Skin' event!

About Love Wellness

Love Wellness is the leading female-first wellness company focused on total body care. Founded in 2016 by Lauren Bosworth, the brand is committed to creating a more open and honest self-care culture for women. Driven by community, Love Wellness is designed to help women feel informed, empowered, and ready to take complete control of their health. Love Wellness offers better-for-you products like targeted and effective nutritional support, personal care products, and supplements to help women tackle issues like gut health, stress, sex, and skincare. Love Wellness is available for purchase at QVC, Target, Ulta, Walmart, Amazon, and lovewellness.com. For more information, visit www.lovewellness.com.

About No Makeup Makeup®

The Victoria Jackson Cosmetics foundation that Victoria introduced in the 80's was so loved that even 30 years later, women still ask about it. The original developer of the concept "no makeup makeup," Victoria advocated and believed in the ease, simplicity and enhancing attributes of makeup, that it should be an extension of the real you, not heavy or mask-like. Victoria's original "no makeup makeup" foundation that was loved and purchased by thousands of women has finally gotten a next-generation upgrade. Featherlight, ultra-natural, blurring, color-correcting yet hydrating, our No Makeup Makeup® Foundation has been redeveloped to the highest standards and expectations of our founders.

About Gatineau Skincare

Since 1932, Gatineau Paris has been a trusted name in delivering results-driven, Haute Couture Skincare for healthier-looking, more youthful-looking skin & daily skin confidence. Gatineau's Story began in Paris over 90 years ago with a visionary -- Beauty Aesthetician Madame Jeanne Gatineau.

A woman with a true passion for beauty, Madame Gatineau set out to provide revolutionary, results-driven skincare solutions for women of every age, becoming a true trailblazer by opening her first salon in 1932.Through her collaboration with experienced dermatologists & biochemists, she quickly became renowned in European skincare, celebrated alongside peers like Chanel, Lancôme, Helena Rubinstein & Guerlain. At Gatineau we believe aging is a privilege and our products embody the timeless French philosophy: the daily regime being both a pleasure and an intrinsic part of life. Fuss-free routines that provide visible results to deliver a natural joie de vivre. Finally, we are bringing this best kept beauty secret back to QVC exclusively in the U.S.

