New Year, New Discoveries: Save Up to $750 on All 2025 Trips with Grand Circle Corporation

BOSTON, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Circle Corporation, the leader in culturally immersive travel for Americans aged 50+, invites travelers to embark on their next great journey with the New Year Savings sale. From December 30, 2024, to January 31, 2025, travelers can save up to $750 per person on all 2025 trips.

This offer spans the company's three distinctive brands, showcasing its unparalleled breadth of travel experiences:

Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.): Small-group land trips and small-ship ocean cruises, uncovering hidden gems and cultural hot spots.

Grand Circle Travel (GCT): Guided land tours that blend cultural discovery with unparalleled comfort.

Grand Circle Cruise Line (GCCL): Scenic river cruises offering seamless exploration along iconic waterways.

Solo Travelers Welcome

Grand Circle Corporation has long been a leader in welcoming solo travelers, with 50% of its travelers choosing to explore the world independently. Both O.A.T. and GCT/GCCL offer free or low-cost Single Supplements on all itineraries, making solo travel more accessible and affordable. Whether sailing through Europe's rivers or trekking to Tanzania's wildlife reserves, solo travelers can enjoy meaningful cultural connections and camaraderie with fellow explorers.

Explore our Top Destinations for 2025

Ultimate Africa (O.A.T.): Experience the wonders of Botswana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe on an unforgettable safari, where you'll witness iconic wildlife, explore the Okavango Delta, and visit Victoria Falls.

Japan (O.A.T.): Discover Kyoto, Nara, and Tokyo through immersive cultural connections and guided explorations.

Italy (GCT): Relish the art, food, and history of Tuscany, Venice, and Rome.

Portugal's Douro River (GCCL): Sail through Portugal's scenic wine country, savoring breathtaking views and local flavors.

The Rhine River (GCCL): Cruise through Germany, France, and the Netherlands, exploring charming towns and historic sites.

"Our New Year Savings sale is the perfect way for travelers to plan their next trip," said Brian FitzGerald, CEO, Grand Circle Corporation. "Whether you're exploring ancient ruins, witnessing nature's most incredible spectacles, or cruising iconic rivers, this is an opportunity to experience the world in a meaningful, authentic way—all while enjoying exceptional value."

Who Can Benefit? The sale is tailored for active, culturally curious Americans aged 50+ seeking authentic travel experiences. Solo travelers, couples, and groups alike can choose from over 100 trips around the world, with itineraries that emphasize cultural immersion and personal connections.

Key Details of the New Year Savings Sale:

Savings: Save Up to $750 off ALL 2025 trips.

Booking Window: December 30, 2024 – January 31, 2025.

: – . Availability: Across all O.A.T., GCT, and GCCL itineraries.

For more information about Grand Circle Corporation's New Year Savings sale, visit www.oattravel.com or www.gct.com.

About Grand Circle Corporation

Founded in 1958, Grand Circle Corporation offers life-changing travel experiences to Americans aged 50+ through its three brands: Overseas Adventure Travel, Grand Circle Travel, and Grand Circle Cruise Line. Focused on small groups and authentic cultural immersion, Grand Circle has inspired connections and memories for over six decades.

About Overseas Adventure Travel

Overseas Adventure Travel provides small-group land trips, small-ship ocean cruises, and river cruises to travelers aged 50+. Offering unique itineraries to over 85 countries, O.A.T. emphasizes authentic cultural connections and immersive experiences guided by expert Trip Experience Leaders. With nearly half of its travelers exploring solo, O.A.T. offers free or low-cost Single Supplements to make solo travel accessible. Learn more at www.oattravel.com.

About Grand Circle Travel & Grand Circle Cruise Line

Grand Circle Travel and Grand Circle Cruise Line cater to Americans aged 50+, offering guided land tours and river cruises worldwide. With a focus on cultural discovery, comfort, and value, Grand Circle's itineraries inspire meaningful travel experiences. Each trip is led by knowledgeable Program Directors who provide expert insights and ensure a seamless, enriching travel experience. Solo travelers are a key part of Grand Circle's community, with affordable Single Supplements available on all trips. Explore more at www.gct.com.

