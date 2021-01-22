New Year, New Flavors: Chick-fil-A Heats Up Menu with Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

The Grilled Spicy Deluxe was first developed and tested in Fall 2017 in select markets, where it received positive feedback from guests. It is the first limited-time entrée to be featured on the national menu since Summer 2019. The Grilled Spicy Deluxe features grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. This new entrée is made to pair perfectly with a packet of the limited-time, cool and creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce, which was created specifically for the new sandwich.

"We know guests are looking to add more variety to their meals, especially after a year where new food experiences were limited. The Grilled Spicy Deluxe is a flavorful twist on our current grilled offerings that we have been testing in select markets since 2017, and it provides a bold break from the standard lunch and dinner routines," said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc. "We dedicate an average of eighteen months to testing a new item before adding it to the national menu, which allows us time to ensure we can best support our restaurant Team Members while delivering a taste guests will love."

Those looking to add even more spice to their meal can pair the Grilled Spicy Deluxe with the seasonal Chicken Tortilla Soup, featuring shredded chicken with navy and black beans with a blend of vegetables and spices. The sandwich also pairs well with other permanent side options, including Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries®, Mac & Cheese and the Kale Crunch Side. Guests can expect to find other exciting new flavors and returning seasonal favorites added to the menu throughout the year as Chick-fil-A looks to offer more limited-time menu options along with the brand's signature hospitality and safe service.

These and all Chick-fil-A menu items are prepared under the Chick-fil-A Safe Service guidelines, which remain a top priority at all Chick-fil-A restaurants. For more information on the Chick-fil-A Safe Service guidelines, visit chick-fil-a.com/covid.

To learn more about Chick-fil-A and read stories about the company's food, people and customers across the country, visit thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its original chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,600 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.

A leader in customer service satisfaction, Chick-fil-A was named top fast food restaurant in Newsweek's 2019 America's Best Customer Service report and received several honors in QSR's 2019 Reader's Choice Awards, including "The Most Respected Quick-Service Brand" and "Best Brand for Overall Experience". Additionally, Glassdoor named Chick-fil-A one of the top 100 best places to work in 2020. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com.

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.

