New Year, New Gear: Must-Have Tools from Snow Joe® for 2024

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year draws to a close, set new standards for your home and garden care! In this article we'll unveil an exciting range of tools that will redefine the way you care for your space.

Experience unmatched lawn maintenance with the Sun Joe® Electric Scarifier + Lawn Dethatcher. Equipped with a powerful 13-amp motor and innovative AirBoost technology, this tool ensures optimal thatch collection with its sturdy steel tines. Its adjustable depth and scarifying functions foster healthy lawn growth, all without the hassle of gas, oil, or frequent maintenance.

Need a solution for stubborn dirt? The SPX3000® XTREAM electric pressure washer packs a powerful punch with its potent 13-amp motor, delivering unparalleled cleaning efficacy. With the XTREAM Triple-Action Power—combining foaming, cleaning, and rinsing—and versatile Quick-Connect Nozzles, tackling any cleaning task becomes a breeze. Its Total Stop System technology ensures a quieter operation, making it your go-to choice for cleaning power.

Effortlessly cut tree branches with the Sun Joe Cordless Chain Saw Kit, powered by the IONMAX series batteries. With the batteries' robust power, a 1200 watt motor, a tool-less chain tensioner, onboard auto-oiler, and advanced safety features, it becomes an indispensable tool for any yard. Enjoy the freedom of cordless operation.

Easy Home Maintenance Made Exciting! Get ready to experience a whole new level of home upkeep with Snow Joe and its family of brands. In 2024, these tools aren't just ordinary additions to your home; they're your ticket to hassle-free maintenance that's as thrilling as it is effective. Count on Snow Joe for unbeatable reliability and top-notch performance.

About Snow Joe

Snow Joe — and its complementary brands Sun Joe®, Aqua Joe®, and Auto Joe® — planted its roots in 2004 as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. It has grown to become a leader in electric and cordless snowblowers and electric pressure washers, and now offers a wide range of tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit snowjoe.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram

© 2023 Snow Joe, LLC. All Rights Reserved. AUTO JOE, AQUA JOE, SNOW JOE and SUN JOE are registered trademarks of Snow Joe, LLC.

SOURCE Snow Joe LLC

