New Year, New Goals! Survey Says the Tradition of Making Resolutions is Here to Stay

News provided by

Duck(R) brand

05 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Research from Duck® brand discovers top goals for 2024 and offers tips on how to stick with them

AVON, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While most Americans are kicking off the year with optimistic resolutions, a recent survey from Duck® brand finds only 20% of people will stick with them the entire year. Why? Although most survey respondents set positive goals, like committing to healthier habits and routines at home (50%) and becoming more organized (30%), they find it difficult to stay focused and motivated long-term.

Nevertheless, 91% of people still think it's important to make a New Year's resolution, even if they don't keep it. So, what resolutions are on the list for 2024? Saving money, prioritizing and improving mental health and a positive mindset, and exercising more regularly are the top picks, in that order.

"This year, physical, mental and financial health are popular resolutions, but it's not uncommon for people to fizzle out because they lose interest or motivation, their schedules get busy or they get discouraged," Ashley Luke, senior product manager at Shurtape Technologies, LLC the company that markets the Duck® brand, says. "No matter the goal, one often overlooked yet impactful way to stay on track is to get organized, both at work and at home. When you have healthy organizing habits built into your daily routine, it allows you to concentrate on improving other important aspects of your life."

Duck® brand offers several simple, helpful solutions for a variety of tasks around the home and office. From the EasyLiner® brand Shelf Liners, which help keep shelves, closets and cabinets mess-free and organized, to the EasyMounts® Mounting System, which makes it easy to keep items and gear, like bags, jackets and workout equipment, in one place, setting up simple solutions from room to room can make a big difference in increasing productivity and accomplishing goals.

For more information and home organization tips, visit DuckBrand.com.

*Survey conducted by Duck® brand in December 2023 polled 1,000 Americans to learn about New Year's Resolution trends.

ABOUT DUCK® BRAND

The Duck® brand offers an array of tapes, moving and packing supplies, shelf liner and home products that provide simple, imaginative and helpful solutions for a variety of tasks around the home, school, office and jobsite. Duck® brand is marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide. Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information and everyday inspiration, imagination and creativity. Keep up-to-date on Duck® brand news by joining our nearly 5 million fans on Facebook® (Facebook.com/DuckTape) and Facebook.com/TheDuckBrand), following us on Twitter® (@TheDuckBrand) and Instagram (@TheDuckBrand), following our boards on Pinterest® (Pinterest.com/TheDuckBrand) and watching us on YouTube® (YouTube.com/TheDuckBrand).

SOURCE Duck(R) brand

Also from this source

Winter Woes! New Survey Finds Most Americans Dread Receiving Their Heating Bill

Winter Woes! New Survey Finds Most Americans Dread Receiving Their Heating Bill

From using a hairdryer to warm up their sheets to cuddling with their pet, Americans will do some crafty things to stay warm in the winter—...
COZY OR CRAMPED? AMERICANS REVEAL HOW THEY FEEL ABOUT LIVING IN SMALL SPACES

COZY OR CRAMPED? AMERICANS REVEAL HOW THEY FEEL ABOUT LIVING IN SMALL SPACES

When it comes to the home, bigger doesn't always mean better. A new survey* from Duck® brand, which offers products that provide simple, imaginative...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Retail

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.