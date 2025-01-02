NEW YEAR, NEW HATCH: INTRODUCING RESTORE 3, A PHONE-FREE SMART SLEEP CLOCK THAT HELPS CREATE THE PERFECT SLEEP ROUTINE

Everything you love about Hatch, only better. From enhanced audio performance and a more customizable content experience to true phone-free controls, the new Restore was built to make great sleep even more simple.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ring in the New Year with Restore 3, the new and improved version of the bestselling smart sleep clock from Hatch, the company that's helped millions of families sleep more soundly. The new Restore continues to offer everything you need to create your best sleep experience through customizable sleep routines, including soothing light and sleep sounds at night to help you unwind and gentle sunrise alarms for energized mornings. Now, with a more phone-free experience.

The new Hatch Restore - the latest generation of the viral smart sleep clock. The new Hatch Restore (shown in Putty). Find out more at hatch.co.

Restore 3 was built with user feedback in mind. You wanted more help getting started. We now offer personalized light and audio routines thoughtfully designed to guide you through your sleep journey. You wanted more ways to ease into bed. You can now rotate through your favorite Unwind Routines (immersive light and audio, including bedtime podcasts and music, purposefully-built to get you ready for sleep) with the press of a button. You felt your routine was too phone-heavy. We've added four new controls directly to the device to help you pause, alter the volume, activate a nightlight, and more, all phone-free, so you can focus more on sleep and less on screentime.

"We're surrounded by screens that are great at helping us navigate, search for things, document moments, and stay connected. But at night, we need boundaries," said Ann Crady Weiss, Co-Founder and CEO of Hatch. "We strive to build the best products that help people get the best sleep, and Restore 3's mission is to do just that. We've added new controls and more content allowing you to limit screentime. The new Restore makes it easier to say goodnight phone, hello sleep, through purpose-built routines that help build healthy sleep habits for life."

Restore's NEW features include:

Big Button - The Big Button makes it simple. Press it to start, snooze when you wake up, turn off your morning alarm completely, or easily adjust the volume, even when you're half asleep, all with no phone needed.

Swap Button - Match your mood at bedtime. With the new Swap Button you can rotate between three Unwind Routines (immersive light and audio, including bedtime podcasts and music, purposefully-built to get you ready for sleep) directly from Restore, no phone needed.

Pause Button - Pause what's playing directly on your Restore with a dedicated button and without needing to touch your phone.

Alarm Toggle - Easily disable your alarm for those mornings when you get to sleep in – or pause it when you're away.

Bedside Light Button - Press the Bedside Light Button for a light when you need it without fumbling for a switch or your phone.

A Personalized Onboarding Experience - We're taking sleep support to the next level. Building on our Sleep Persona Quiz at sign-up, which helps you identify your unique sleep challenges, we now offer personalized light and audio routines tailored to your sleep goals. These routines are thoughtfully designed to guide you through your complete sleep journey.

Sleep Sounds - Sleep deeply and drown out background noises with 60+ sleep sounds inspired by nature and backed by science, including a set of unique, soothing sounds like Around the Home (e.g. Dishwasher, Box Fan, Laundry Machine), Rain & Water (e.g. Distant Thunder, Rain on a Canvas Tent), and more.

High Quality Sound - Experience improved audio so you can hear content in higher fidelity, with enhanced bass response and better overall clarity.

New Hatch App - Customize your sleep routine with a redesigned app that's more intuitive, with a single home screen for your routine and a more personalized library experience.

Restore 3 retails for $169.99 (new device, but same price) and is available in three restful colors: Cocoa, Greige, and Putty. It's available now at Hatch.co and on Amazon and will be available at other retailers later this year.

Sleep seekers can get even more out of their Restore with a Hatch+ subscription. From creative meditations and immersive ASMR, to funny bedtime podcasts and quirky sound baths, Hatch+ provides an all-access pass to the very best sleep through award-winning, high quality sleep content. More than 20 new premium sounds will be available at launch for Restore 3 exclusively on Hatch+, including collections like Dreamy Destinations, which capture the breeze at El Capitan or the crashing waves of Malibu Beach. For $4.99/month or $49.99/year, Hatch+ allows you to enhance your sleep routine with an ever-growing library of premium content designed for sleep. A free 30-day trial comes with each Restore.

For more information, visit hatch.co.

ABOUT HATCH:

Hatch is here to help the whole family get the rest they need. We believe in natural sleep, building healthy routines, and finding what works best for you and your loved ones so you can get those high quality Zzzs night after night. Designed by experts and loved by wellness warriors, the Hatch suite of sleep products include the Rest family for little ones - Rest 2nd Gen, Rest+ 2nd Gen and Rest Go - and now, Restore 3 for adults. For more information, visit Hatch.co.

