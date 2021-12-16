New Year, New Home: Neighborly Shares its Top Trends Homeowners Should Know for 2022

WACO, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly® , the world's largest franchisor of home service brands focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses, released today a list of expert-recommended and trending home service projects for homeowners to prioritize in 2022, serving as a guide for the new year and now accessible on Neighborly's new mobile app, available for both iOS and Android .

"The shift to so much more of the world working from home has created more demand for home repairs, maintenance and enhancements to improve the look, feel and performance level of the home," said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly. "By identifying the top home maintenance trends for homeowners to focus on in the coming year with this list made available through our new mobile app, we're not only making expert guidance readily available to and quickly accessible for our customers, but we are also simplifying the process for homeowners to then connect with trusted local providers whose work is backed by Neighborly's Done Right Promise™ ."

Neighborly's list of 2022 home service trends is provided in the form of actionable items that any homeowner can look into, along with calling out those projects that are best handled by expert professionals across Neighborly's 29 home service brands including Mr. Handyman, Mr. Appliance, Aire Serv and many more.

This 2022 guide includes but is not limited to projects such as:

Installing an ultraviolet light to your air filter system for improved air quality.

Investing in a tankless water heater to help save on energy and maintenance costs.

Adding a home fire suppression system to extinguish or contain fires in less than two minutes.

Protecting your home from flooding by installing a basement waterproofing system.

To access the full list of trending home maintenance projects for the new year, download the Neighborly app by visiting https://www.neighborly.com/ .

In addition to housing this list and other useful resources created to help homeowners keep their homes in the best possible shape, the Neighborly app is currently offering its users the chance to enter the Neighborly Sweepstakes upon downloading. Users who begin regularly using the app and checking into the Sweepstakes daily will have a chance to win daily gift cards or discounted services and will also receive daily entries for a chance to win a grand prize of $10,000.

For more information about Neighborly's service brands, visit www.neighborlybrands.com .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) 18 YEARS AND OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Promotion ends 12/31/21. For Official Rules, alternate method of entry, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit http://neighborly.com/rules . Sponsor: Dwyer Franchising LLC d/b/a Neighborly, 1010 North University Parks Drive, Waco, TX 76707.

