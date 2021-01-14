New Year, New Label: Balance Athletica Expands Fast-Growing DTC Business With Debut Fashion Sublabel, Vitality x Balance

Vitality x Balance was born from the idea of becoming a one-stop-shop for all of one's athleisure and lifestyle apparel needs, allowing for a more seamless shopping experience and the opportunity to round out one's wardrobe with timeless staples. As a collaborative sub-label of Balance Athletica, Vitality x Balance offers classic, high quality styles with a modern twist, designed to complement each of the brand's collections and act as a standalone in one's go-to elevated basics.

Vitality x Balance will mark its beginnings in Balance's forthcoming Atmos Collection. Short for "atmosphere", the Atmos collection is inspired by different types of storms found around the world, much like the storms we experience in our lives. 2020 brought with it many storms, and Atmos represents recognition and appreciation for the adversity we experience – it makes us stronger, more resilient, and can bring us closer together as a community. More than anything, Atmos represents new beginnings, and the vibrant moments that lay ahead in 2021 and beyond.

Key pieces from the first Vitality x Balance collection include the 'Affirmation Short' and 'Affirmation Pant'. In true affirmation style, the inspiring words "BE THE CHANGE" are embroidered on these pieces, repeated four times to mimic the act of reciting a mantra into existence. "Be the Change is an affirmation to remind us that change begins with one person," says Balance Athletica co-founder and designer Chloe Chamberlain. Echoed by co-founder and CEO Taylor Chamberlain Dilk, "What we do together as a company and a community, in the lives we touch, allow us to make a positive impact on the world and be the change." Key affirmations will continue to be featured throughout all Vitality x Balance collections. Other key silhouettes include a matching 'Affirmation Hood' and the introduction of sleek, compressive, and double-lined bodysuits, available in long-sleeve (Lena) and sleeveless (Allora) options.

The Atmos collection will also feature the debut of Balance's highly anticipated 'Cloud Pant'. Two years in the making, the ultimate second-skin legging has been perfected, featuring Balance's signature glute contour seams and a buttery soft fabric with the perfect amount of stretch for all shapes and sizes. The 'Cloud Pant' offers luxurious comfort and sweat-wicking performance in both solid Midnight black and varying tie-dye colorways – aptly named to represent various storms, and the vivid colors that are born from them.

In line with the brand's ongoing commitment to inclusivity was a recent size range expansion this past Fall to include sizes XXS-XXXXL. And to expand its offerings even further, Balance will introduce its first maternity-friendly legging in the Atmos Collection. The 'Ultra High Waist Cloud Pant' is designed with the same features as the 'Cloud Pant' plus an ultra-high waistband – providing ultimate comfort for both expecting mothers and those seeking a little extra coverage. The new leggings were designed with the support of fitness mogul and entrepreneur, Brittany Lynne, who recently joined Balance as an Elite Leader and is currently expecting her first child.

Other new styles from the Atmos collection include the 'Sherpa Zip': a cropped and cozy jacket option in Balance's Ultra Plush Premium Fabric offered in several solid colorways, The Prodigy Top: a trendy, cropped cotton long sleeve tee, the 'Dancer Wrap Top': a sleek, fitted cropped long sleeve wrap top, and the 'Moxie Bra' and 'Moxie Bra Longline': ultra-feminine bras with built-in molded cups, featuring a cowl neckline, adjustable straps, and a silky body-contouring fabric.

Staying true to the give back mission Balance was founded on, the brand will be donating $30,00 from sales of the Atmos collection to Opportunity Fund Community Development.

The Atmos collection will be available exclusively at balanceathletica.com starting Monday, January 25.

About Balance Athletica:

Balance Athletica was founded by sisters Taylor Chamberlain Dilk and Chloe Chamberlain along with Taylor's husband Steven Dilk in 2018. The company is one of the fastest growing athleisure brands on a mission to unite men and women of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds to form a culture of inclusivity. Balance Athletica strives to empower every individual to pursue their best self and be comfortable in their own skin. From innovating new products, to breaking barriers in both the fitness and fashion industries, Balance Athletica continues to push the envelope and encourages EVERYONE to find their own balance.

