NEW YEAR, NEW LOOK: HYATT CENTRIC SOUTH BEACH MIAMI DEBUTS ELEVATED STYLE AND LUXURY

MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt Centric South Beach Miami is proud to announce the completion of its highly anticipated renovations, redefining luxury and sophistication in the heart of South Beach at 1600 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Designed by Lang & Schwander to embody the vibrant energy and upscale charm of Miami, the updates include newly reimagined rooms and suites, check-in lobby, inclusivity spaces, from food and beverage and communal lounge areas that celebrate the hotel's commitment to connecting guests to the pulse of the city.

Elevated Rooms and Suites The newly renovated 105 guest rooms and suites blend modern design with thoughtful functionality. Each space is adorned with sleek furnishings, neutral tones, and vibrant accents inspired by Miami's art scene. Enhanced amenities include plush bedding, state-of-the-art technology, and expansive windows offering stunning views of South Beach's iconic skyline and coastline.

Enhanced Check-In Lobby and Inclusivity Spaces Guests are greeted with an upgraded check-in lobby on the third floor that exudes warmth and style. Featuring contemporary decor and comfortable seating, the space serves as an inviting prelude to their South Beach experience. Communal areas have also been reimagined to foster connection, offering vibrant social spaces. From a chic full bar serving classic and unique cocktails, to indoor communal lounge area to serene outdoor terraces, Hyatt Centric South Beach Miami provides the perfect setting to connect and recharge with fellow travelers.

Unparalleled Amenities Hyatt Centric South Beach Miami continues to deliver exceptional amenities that cater to modern travelers. Guests can enjoy:

An outdoor pool with cabanas and panoramic ocean views.

Complimentary bike rentals.

Access to waterfront umbrellas.

Beachfront access, just steps away from the hotel.

Destination dining at the hotel's on-site restaurant, Deck Sixteen.

Convenient access to the convention center, vibrant culinary scene, nightlife, shopping, and cultural landmarks.

The WOOFTOP, a pup-friendly designated area located on the third floor.

"Hyatt Centric South Beach Miami has always been envisioned as a destination where the vibrant spirit of South Beach meets unparalleled hospitality. Our recent renovations mark the next chapter in our dedication to elevating guest experiences and showcasing the beauty and culture of Miami Beach," said Robert Finvarb, Founder of Robert Finvarb Companies.

Hyatt Centric South Beach Miami serves as the ultimate launchpad for adventure, offering guests access to the city's finest attractions, including Ocean Drive, Lincoln Road Mall, and the Art Deco Historic District.

About Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created to connect guests to the heart of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery so they never miss a moment of adventure. Each hotel offers social spaces to connect with others in the lobby, meanwhile the bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don't. A passionately engaged team is there to provide local expertise on the best food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. For more information, please visit hyattcentric.com . Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram , and tag photos with #HyattCentric.

About Robert Finvarb Companies

Robert Finvarb Companies (RFC) is a private real estate investment and development company based in Miami, Florida. Robert Finvarb, founder of the company, started his development career in 2002. Since then, RFC has developed nineteen hotels containing an excess of 3,500 guestrooms that operate under various Marriott and Hyatt brands and are located in seven states and the District of Columbia.

RFC has a reputation for developing high-quality assets and possesses a track record of success in all market cycles. As a private company, the principals invest their own equity in all projects and are personally involved in all phases of development and operations. For more than 20 years, RFC has carefully cultivated its reputation of excellence in the hospitality industry. RFC's team of development and lodging specialists have a wide-ranging expertise in real estate and capital markets that is applied in identifying accretive investment opportunities to maximize the financial performance of such projects.

