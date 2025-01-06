NEW YEAR, NEW LOOK: TÖST NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES DEBUTS NEW CAN FORMAT

Launching timed to Dry January, TÖST cans were crafted for those seeking a delicious, non-alcoholic option in settings where a glass format may not be ideal. From beaches and boats to concerts and tailgates, the new format, available in both TÖST Original and Rosé, ensures TÖST can be enjoyed on any occasion.

"After testing can formats at experiential events and in arenas and sporting venues like the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this past fall, we've found that the canned format opens up a whole new world of possibilities," said Brooks Addington, Chief Executive Officer of TÖST Beverages. "While TÖST has become renowned for our sleek and elegant glass bottle design, we recognize that our customers love the simplicity and multi-use capabilities of cans. This new offering ensures that our same great beverage can now be truly enjoyed anytime, anywhere."

The launch of the can line reflects TÖST's ongoing commitment to innovation and meeting the needs of modern consumers. Hot on the heels of its recent launch of the TÖST Maker, a microsite that uses AI to help craft the perfect toast, the brand looks to 2025 to further cement itself as one of the fastest-growing non-alcoholic beverage brands and the new can debut it just one of those first steps.

TÖST's new canned format is currently available for purchase on the brand's website, at a suggested retail price of $3.49 per 250ml can or $13.99 for a 4-pack. The canned format will also be rolling out to retailers nationwide throughout 2025 and will be supported by trade show activations, co-branded partnerships and street team giveaways in key markets, as well as a robust social media campaign including prominent influencers. For more information, visit tostbeverages.com.

About TÖST Beverages

Founded in 2017, TÖST Beverages stands as a leader in the non-alcoholic sparkling beverage category. Deliciously crafted with berries and botanicals, TÖST (Original and Rosé) is a refreshing, alcohol-free bubbly made to elevate moments big and small. TÖST provides a sophisticated drinking experience with an all-natural, low calorie blend of white tea, ginger, and citrus, for a refreshingly dry taste. For more information, please visit https://tostbeverages.com/ . For the most up-to-date news, follow TÖST Beverages on Instagram , Facebook , and X .

SOURCE TÖST Beverages