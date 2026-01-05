NEW YEAR, NEW MONEY: NATIONAL USE YOUR GIFT CARD DAY™ RETURNS

Seventh annual event arrives Saturday, Jan. 17, urging Americans to kick off 2026 by spending the $29 billion in unused gift cards hiding in plain sight

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers step into a new year with fresh goals and renewed energy, National Use Your Gift Card Day™ is once again here to help them start 2026 on the right financial foot. The seventh annual event, taking place Saturday, January 17, encourages people everywhere to uncover, organize, and spend the gift cards they received during the 2025 holiday season—and finally treat themselves.

"With the rush of the holidays behind us, January is the perfect time to reset, take inventory, and put your gift cards to use," said Tracy Tilson, founder of National Use Your Gift Card Day. "These cards were meant to be enjoyed. We want everyone to start the new year without leaving free money behind in a drawer, a wallet, or an inbox."

Gift cards once again topped holiday shopping lists in 2025. According to the National Retail Federation, U.S. consumers were expected to purchase $29.1 billion in gift cards during the season—up from $28.6 billion in 2024. Shoppers were forecast to buy three to four cards each, spending an average of $171.32 per person.

Their popularity is no surprise: gift cards remain one of the most requested gifts thanks to the flexibility and freedom they offer. Yet that freedom often goes unused. A recent Bankrate report found that 43% of Americans have at least one unused gift card worth an average of $244. Many lose out entirely—whether from expiration (20%), losing the card (17%), or the retailer going out of business (12%).

Retailers and Restaurants Encourage Smarter Spending in January

National Use Your Gift Card Day is proudly supported by brands including Macy's, Ace Hardware, and Applebee's, each offering easy ways for consumers to stretch—and enjoy—their gift cards even more:

Macy's : Shoppers can maximize their Macy's gift cards during one of the best savings periods of the year.





: Shoppers can maximize their Macy's gift cards during one of the best savings periods of the year. Ace Hardware : Many shoppers received gift cards during holiday promotions. January is the perfect time to put the gift cards to use on DIY supplies, tools, and home improvement essentials.





: Many shoppers received gift cards during holiday promotions. January is the perfect time to put the gift cards to use on DIY supplies, tools, and home improvement essentials. Applebee's: Those who received Applebee's holiday bonus cards can enjoy a night out or a meal with friends— taking advantage of a special "bonus" or reward from holiday gift card purchases.

These brands echo the mission of National Use Your Gift Card Day: helping consumers make smart, satisfying choices with the value they already have in hand.

Three Simple Steps to Make the Most of Your Cards

To help consumers start the new year on a strong financial note, National Use Your Gift Card Day encourages three easy actions:

Find: Search drawers, handbags, wallets (digital and physical), apps, email inboxes—and even under holiday décor if it's still up.

Search drawers, handbags, wallets (digital and physical), apps, email inboxes—and even under holiday décor if it's still up. Organize: Put all your cards in one place. Note any expiration dates. Check merchants' websites for major after-holiday deals and promotions, which can stretch your balance further.

Put all your cards in one place. Note any expiration dates. Check merchants' websites for major after-holiday deals and promotions, which can stretch your balance further. Redeem: Go for it. Use the card and enjoy something that starts your year on a happy—and financially smart—note.

No matter how you spend it, redeeming a gift card honors the thoughtfulness of the person who gave it and ensures you begin the new year without leaving money behind.

For more information, visit UseYourGiftCard.com or email [email protected].

