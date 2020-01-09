New Year, New Name: Peachtree Dumpsters becomes Peachtree Waste, expands offerings

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Dumpsters, a residential and commercial dumpster rental company servicing the Atlanta area, has changed its business name to Peachtree Waste. The new name signifies major changes for the company as it prepares to expand its service offerings and locations in the new year.

"We experienced explosive growth in Atlanta over the past year and a half," says John Capps, Vice President of Peachtree Waste, "and throughout it all, our customers have been asking for more services and one reliable partner to streamline their operations. That's why we're excited to announce Peachtree Waste."

The rebranding to Peachtree Waste reflects the company's desire to go beyond roll-off dumpster rentals to become a full-service waste management company. In addition to dumpster rentals already offered, initial new service offerings will include waste- and construction-related equipment rentals such as portable toilets, trash chutes, and construction fencing.

Currently, Peachtree Waste services 17 counties around the metro Atlanta area. "We continue to build our business here in Atlanta," Mr. Capps continued, "however this year, we plan to expand our business operations outside of the metro to engage in other strategic Georgia cities and beyond state lines."

A recent upgrade to its software system, as well as new partnerships with companies, such as The Blue Book, have helped prepare Peachtree Waste to expand beyond its roots. The company anticipates its service expansion to begin in Savannah, Georgia, by the end of spring.

"We know the challenges we face as we expand and grow Peachtree Waste. Fortunately, we have an incredibly talented and ambitious team with deep knowledge of the waste management industry."

ABOUT PEACHTREE WASTE

Peachtree Waste is the waste management division of RESICAP. Primary services include waste- and construction-related equipment rentals such as dumpsters, portable toilets, trash chutes, and construction fencing for residential and commercial customers. To learn more about Peachtree Waste, visit peachtreewaste.com.

