New Year, New Representation: How to Choose the Right Law Firm in 2025

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The new year is a time for fresh starts, setting goals, and making decisions that can impact your future. Cory Watson Attorneys shares how to evaluate your legal needs and find a law firm that aligns with your needs and goals for 2025 and beyond.

How to Choose the Right Law Firm in 2025

Know what you need and do your research.



Every legal case is unique. Identify what kind of expertise you need and explore firms that specialize in your particular case type. Are you dealing with a single event, personal injury lawsuit, or a "mass tort" claim in which a large group of plaintiffs pursue individual but similar claims against the same defendants? Recognizing the type of expertise required will help narrow down your search to firms that specialize and have experience in the area of law that will most benefit your needs.



Request a consultation.



Read client reviews, explore success stories, and check track records for settlements or verdicts. A firm with a history of delivering results is one you can trust. After researching law firms and determining what kind of case type you may have, request a consultation with an attorney. Be prepared to discuss all aspects of your case and ask questions about your potential representation.



Ask about fee structures.



Financial transparency is critical when choosing legal representation. Ask potential firms about their fee practices and ensure their approach aligns with your expectations.

This information is from Birmingham, Alabama-based Cory Watson Attorneys. It was the first law firm in the state to establish a nationwide mass torts division solely devoted to representing multiple clients injured by harmful medical devices, dangerous drugs, or environmental contamination. Cory Watson's lawyers have personally represented clients across the United States in litigation for the last three decades.

About Cory Watson Attorneys:

Cory Watson Attorneys is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices in Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, and Nashville, Tennessee. The firm has recovered more than 4 Billion for clients across the country. Cory Watson attorneys are frequently at the forefront of major class actions and multidistrict litigations involving dangerous pharmaceuticals and product liability, and are often appointed to leadership positions in national cases. Firm practice areas include Personal Injury, Product Liability, Class Action, Asbestos, Business & Commercial Litigation, Dangerous Pharmaceuticals, Defective Medical Devices, and Environmental/Toxic Torts. To discuss a legal concern or to learn more about the representation Cory Watson offers, contact the firm today by calling (866) 622-9906 or visiting https://www.corywatson.com

