New Year, New Routine! Bath & Body Works Rolls Out Reformulated Products Across Entire Body Care Line

"Our customers come to us because our products delight the senses and deliver creamy, sudsy and clean results in fragrances they love," said Julie Rosen, President at Bath & Body Works. "We know what we put into our products is just as important as what we're taking out, so we're thrilled to offer a reformulation across our body care assortment that protects the integrity of our beloved fragrances, provides the ingredients and high level of performance our customers love and expect, while removing the ingredients they no longer want."

This reformulation spans Bath & Body Works' the entire extensive portfolio of dermatologist-tested personal care products and exclusive fragrances, including year-round bestsellers like: Champagne Toast, A Thousand Wishes and Japanese Cherry Blossom; wellness collections like Aromatherapy; the Men's Shop, including Ocean, Graphite and Mahogany Teakwood; and returning seasonal favorites and new fragrance drops.

NOW ALL REFORMULATED BODY CLEANSERS

Moisturizing Body Wash • Body Wash • Body Scrub

Made without sulfates and parabens

Always made with ingredients you love like pro-vitamin B5, aloe, shea and cocoa butters

NOW ALL REFORMULATED BODY MOISTURIZERS

Ultimate Hydration Body Cream • Body Lotion • Body Butter

Made without parabens and artificial dyes

Always made with ingredients you love like vitamin E, shea butter and hyaluronic acid

The reformulation of the body care collection is the latest in a series of initiatives to deliver innovation that support the Bath & Body Works' ESG commitments including:

The re-launch of its hand soap category packaged in bottles made with at least 50% recycled plastic

The introduction of their first-ever hand soap refills in a recyclable carton

Bath & Body Works' reformulated body care products are available now in stores nationwide and online. Members of My Bath & Body Works loyalty program can also shop the full collection via the My Bath & Body Works loyalty app, earning points toward free full-sized product with every purchase.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,840 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 450 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

Contact:

Mallory Weaver

Bath & Body Works

[email protected]

SOURCE Bath & Body Works

