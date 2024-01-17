New Year, New Routine! Bath & Body Works Rolls Out Reformulated Products Across Entire Body Care Line

Brand Reimagines Cleanser and Moisturizer Formulas To Answer Consumers' Desire for Innovation
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bath & Body Works, a global leader in personal care for more than 30 years and home to some of the world's most iconic and beloved fragrances, this week announced its entire body care offering is now all overhauled and reformulated to meet consumer demand for innovative formulas. The offering includes reformulated body care in the fragrances you know and love — now made without sulfates and parabens and always made with ingredients you love like shea butter, pro-vitamin B5, coconut oil and aloe. With this launch, the beloved retailer is inviting customers to come back to their senses, hit the reset on their self-care routines and reimagine the role the fragrances they love play in their daily rituals.
"Our customers come to us because our products delight the senses and deliver creamy, sudsy and clean results in fragrances they love," said Julie Rosen, President at Bath & Body Works. "We know what we put into our products is just as important as what we're taking out, so we're thrilled to offer a reformulation across our body care assortment that protects the integrity of our beloved fragrances, provides the ingredients and high level of performance our customers love and expect, while removing the ingredients they no longer want."
This reformulation spans Bath & Body Works' the entire extensive portfolio of dermatologist-tested personal care products and exclusive fragrances, including year-round bestsellers like: Champagne Toast, A Thousand Wishes and Japanese Cherry Blossom; wellness collections like Aromatherapy; the Men's Shop, including Ocean, Graphite and Mahogany Teakwood; and returning seasonal favorites and new fragrance drops.
NOW ALL REFORMULATED BODY CLEANSERS
Moisturizing Body Wash • Body Wash • Body Scrub
Made without sulfates and parabens
Always made with ingredients you love like pro-vitamin B5, aloe, shea and cocoa butters
NOW ALL REFORMULATED BODY MOISTURIZERS
Ultimate Hydration Body Cream • Body Lotion • Body Butter
Made without parabens and artificial dyes
Always made with ingredients you love like vitamin E, shea butter and hyaluronic acid
The reformulation of the body care collection is the latest in a series of initiatives to deliver innovation that support the Bath & Body Works' ESG commitments including:
The re-launch of its hand soap category packaged in bottles made with at least 50% recycled plastic
The introduction of their first-ever hand soap refills in a recyclable carton
Bath & Body Works' reformulated body care products are available now in stores nationwide and online. Members of My Bath & Body Works loyalty program can also shop the full collection via the My Bath & Body Works loyalty app, earning points toward free full-sized product with every purchase.
ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS
Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,840 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 450 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.
