New Year, New Skincare Goals

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new year is the perfect time to reflect on our aspirations, set fresh goals, and embrace the potential for personal transformation. As an advanced nurse injector and the founder of Nash Injections by Hannah , I have seen first-hand the immense impact of skincare on my clients. Beyond the benefit of surface-level rituals, skincare can be an exploration of self-discovery, confidence-building, and the harmonious connection between our outer and inner selves.

There's a strong link between skin health and how we feel about ourselves. Improving our skin can significantly boost our self-esteem . However, achieving healthier, more radiant skin is not an instant process – it's a fulfilling journey.

There's a strong link between skin health and how we feel about ourselves. Improving our skin can significantly boost our self-esteem . However, achieving healthier, more radiant skin is not an instant process – it's a fulfilling journey.

8 Essential Skincare Routines

When it comes to achieving healthier skin, it's all about making smart, sustainable changes. Here are some of my top tips to help you kickstart your 2024 skincare routines:

Scientific studies have even shown that routine skincare rituals can lower your stress levels. One study conducted by Rodan + Fields' founders, Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, revealed an 83% decrease in cortisol levels (stress hormone) among participants with consistent skincare routines. 76% of participants reported feeling more confident taking selfies – many even reported feeling confident in wearing less makeup saying their "skin looks as good as it feels."

Incorporating Medical Spa Treatments

While at-home care is an essential part of any skincare routine, adding professional treatments into the mix can truly take your skin to the next level. Medspa treatments, administered by licensed and trained professionals, can offer a range of benefits, from reducing fine lines and wrinkles to improving skin texture and tone.

Botox

Botox, also known as Botulinum toxin, is a non-surgical procedure that has gained immense popularity due to its relative ease and noticeable impact. It's a great option to consider if you're looking to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, which naturally occur as we embrace the passing years. Botox works by blocking nerve signals in the muscles where it's injected, causing temporary muscle paralysis that softens existing wrinkles and prevents the formation of new ones.

Rapid Results: When it comes to Botox, you don't have to play the waiting game. It is quick and easy, with visible effects just 24 to 48 hours after the procedure.

When it comes to Botox, you don't have to play the waiting game. It is quick and easy, with visible effects just 24 to 48 hours after the procedure. Minimal Downtime: Unlike more invasive procedures, Botox requires minimal recovery time. You can literally get a Botox treatment during lunch and return to work immediately after.

Unlike more invasive procedures, Botox requires minimal recovery time. You can literally get a Botox treatment during lunch and return to work immediately after. Customizable to Your Needs: Depending on the areas you want to treat, you can adjust the amount of Botox units used, giving you complete control over the results.

Depending on the areas you want to treat, you can adjust the amount of Botox units used, giving you complete control over the results. Preventative Measures: Regular Botox treatments can actually help train your muscles to move less over time, which can prevent the creation of new wrinkles.

Dermal Fillers

Dermal fillers , also known as "injectables" or "soft-tissue fillers," are substances designed to be injected beneath the surface of the skin to add volume and fullness.

Immediate Results: Upon injection, you'll notice a significant improvement in the fullness of the treated areas.

Upon injection, you'll notice a significant improvement in the fullness of the treated areas. Non-Invasive: For those not ready for surgical procedures, dermal fillers are an excellent choice. Filler injection treatments are quick, in-office procedures that require no surgical incisions or lengthy recovery periods.

For those not ready for surgical procedures, dermal fillers are an excellent choice. Filler injection treatments are quick, in-office procedures that require no surgical incisions or lengthy recovery periods. Tailored to Your Needs: Dermal fillers can be used to address a range of concerns, from fine lines and wrinkles to enhancing facial contours and improving symmetry.

Dermal fillers can be used to address a range of concerns, from fine lines and wrinkles to enhancing facial contours and improving symmetry. Prolonged Effect: Depending on the specific product used, results from dermal fillers can last anywhere from six months to over a year, making them a cost-effective treatment option in your skincare routine.

Microneedling

Microneedling , also known as Collagen Induction Therapy, is a minimally invasive procedure that triggers the increased production of collagen and elastin, the key building blocks of supple, youthful skin. It's primarily used for making your skin smoother, firmer, and more toned; an answer for those seeking a natural, radiant glow.

Reduces Acne Scars and Stretch Marks: Microneedling is proven to diminish the appearance of acne scars and stretch marks. By promoting collagen growth, it helps your skin to heal and reduce these marks over time.

Improves Skin Texture and Tone: Say goodbye to dull, tired-looking skin. Microneedling can help you achieve a smoother and more balanced skin texture and tone.
Increases Product Absorption: The tiny channels created by microneedling allow for better absorption of skincare products. Therefore, your favorite serums and moisturizers become more effective.
Minimizes Pore Size: By inducing collagen in and around your pores, microneedling can give your pores a tighter, more youthful appearance.

Say goodbye to dull, tired-looking skin. Microneedling can help you achieve a smoother and more balanced skin texture and tone. Increases Product Absorption: The tiny channels created by microneedling allow for better absorption of skincare products. Therefore, your favorite serums and moisturizers become more effective.

The tiny channels created by microneedling allow for better absorption of skincare products. Therefore, your favorite serums and moisturizers become more effective. Minimizes Pore Size: By inducing collagen in and around your pores, microneedling can give your pores a tighter, more youthful appearance.

Chemical Peels

Chemical Peels are treatments that use a solution to "peel" away the old skin, revealing a fresh, glowing layer underneath. This helps reduce discoloration, improve skin texture, and reduce signs of sun damage or aging. Additionally, these types of peels promote healthy skin growth at a cellular level.

At Nash Injections by Hannah, we offer two chemical peel treatments developed by Dr. Zein Obagi, a global skincare leader:

Known as the 'lunchtime peel,' the ZO® Stimulator Peel is a unique no-peel treatment enriched with potent ingredients that collaborate to eliminate dead skin cells gently. This reveals a fresh, more youthful complexion without the conventional peeling effect.

More intensive, the ZO® 3-Step Peel adopts a comprehensive approach, effectively removing dead skin cells, boosting collagen production, and revitalizing cellular function. Think of it as pressing the reset button for your skin.

Medical-Grade Skin Care

Medical-grade skincare products offer several benefits due to their advanced formulations, quality ingredients, and targeted approach to addressing specific skin concerns.

Here are some key benefits of incorporating medical-grade skincare into your routine:

Higher Concentrations of Active Ingredients: Medical-grade skincare products often contain higher concentrations of active ingredients compared to over-the-counter products. This allows for more potent and effective results.

Medical-grade skincare products often contain higher concentrations of active ingredients compared to over-the-counter products. This allows for more potent and effective results. Scientifically Formulated: These products are developed based on scientific research and clinical studies, ensuring that the formulations are backed by evidence and designed to deliver specific outcomes.

These products are developed based on scientific research and clinical studies, ensuring that the formulations are backed by evidence and designed to deliver specific outcomes. Professional Guidance: Medical-grade skincare products are typically recommended or prescribed by skincare professionals, such as dermatologists or aestheticians. This ensures that you receive personalized advice on product selection based on your skin type and concerns.

Medical-grade skincare products are typically recommended or prescribed by skincare professionals, such as dermatologists or aestheticians. This ensures that you receive personalized advice on product selection based on your skin type and concerns. Targeted Treatment for Specific Concerns: These products are designed to address specific skin issues such as aging, hyperpigmentation, acne, and more. They often contain a combination of ingredients that work synergistically to target multiple aspects of a particular concern.

These products are designed to address specific skin issues such as aging, hyperpigmentation, acne, and more. They often contain a combination of ingredients that work synergistically to target multiple aspects of a particular concern. Comprehensive Skincare Systems: Some medical-grade skincare lines offer comprehensive systems that include multiple products designed to work synergistically. These systems may include cleansers, toners, serums, moisturizers, and sunscreens, providing a complete skincare routine.

Some medical-grade skincare lines offer comprehensive systems that include multiple products designed to work synergistically. These systems may include cleansers, toners, serums, moisturizers, and sunscreens, providing a complete skincare routine. Long-Term Skin Health: Regular use of medical-grade skincare can contribute to long-term skin health by addressing concerns at the root and promoting overall skin wellness. This can result in a more radiant, youthful complexion over time.

Your skin is one-of-a-kind, and it deserves a customized skincare routine tailored to its specific needs. Consult with an expert to discover the ideal skincare protocol designed just for you.

Make 2024 the Year of Transformation

Remember, the journey to beautiful and healthy skin is yours and exclusively yours. It's unique, just like you. Let 2024 be the year of revelation, the year where you discover the true potential of your skin and the immense boost of confidence that comes along with it.

At Nash Injections by Hannah, we firmly believe in empowering you to make well-informed decisions regarding your skincare treatments. Take the first step towards enhancing your aesthetic journey and schedule a complimentary consultation or book with us today.

Author: Hannah Morse, RN

Hannah is an Advanced Nurse Injector and the founder of Nash Injections by Hannah. She has undergone extensive training under the guidance of top injectors in the aesthetic industry. Her commitment to staying informed about the latest products, techniques, studies, and protocols is a testament to her dedication to providing top-quality care.

