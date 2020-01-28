New Year, New Space for Ease Logistics

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease Logistics, a multi-operational supply chain and transportation consulting company, is excited to announce their move to a larger, innovative location this new year. The new company headquarters consists of three buildings and spans close to 12,000 square feet, nearly triple the size of their previous space.

With continued company growth, this new decade was the best time for the company to find a larger location that meets their current company needs while allowing space for future expansion. Luckily, Ease Logistics did not need to go too far. The new headquarters, located at 5725 Avery Rd, Dublin, OH, is just one mile from their previous address, which will remain a training and administrative property for the company. The operations hub houses four conference areas for customer and vendor visits, expanded executive suites, a fitness gym for employees, and a separate building for warehousing. Other upgrades include dramatically improved employee workspaces, featuring electronically controlled sit/stand desks, ergonomic task chairs, and all new computing equipment.

"We are excited to start this new year in a fresh new space," said Peter Coratola, President and CEO of Ease Logistics. "This move really sets the tone for the next stage of development of Ease Logistics, allowing us to improve teamwork, grow our current services, and expand into new service offerings for our customers."

This move enables Ease Logistics to continue focusing on and growing their state of the art technology, software, and data analytics, and offering their clients a full range of logistics and freight management solutions from temperature-controlled LTLs to over-dimensional hauls.

About Ease Logistics

Ease Logistics is a multi-operational supply chain and transportation solution, providing accelerated, innovative services that help deliver the products and goods of select clients by means of a highly effective global network. The knowledgeable professionals at Ease simplify the logistics experience with a unique and unmatched customer service model. For more information, visit www.easelogistics.com .

SOURCE Ease Logistics