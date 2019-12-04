New Year, New Threats - DH2i Webinar to Count-Down the Best Ways to Secure Networking in 2020

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software, today announced that it will present a live webinar entitled, "New Year, New Threats – The Best Ways to Secure Networking in 2020."

When:

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 11:00 am – 11:45 pm Pacific Time (2:00 pm – 2:45 pm Eastern Time)

Why Attend:

Despite mainstream society's (and mainstream security's) best efforts, not everyone will get into the holiday spirit this year. There are plenty of Grinches who only have one thing on their list: hacking your organization. Don't make it easier for them! Make 2020 the year you unVPN® for good! Attendees of this webinar will learn how to:

Eliminate the complexity and physical hardware requirements of a VPN

Prevent excessive network access to reduce lateral attack surface

Securely connect users, sites, clouds and devices

Minimize latency and maximize edge computing capability

Learn more and register here:

https://dh2i.com/new-year-new-threats-the-best-way-to-secure-networking-in-2020/

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey™ and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.

©DH2i Company 2019. DH2i, Smart Availability, DxEnterprise, DxOdyssey, DxConsole, DxHADR, DxTransfer, DxCollect and InstanceMobility are trademarks of DH2i Company. All other brand or product names contained in this press release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

