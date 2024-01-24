NEW YEAR, NEW TRANCHE: PITTCO EXPANDS ITS BOURBON INVESTMENT

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Management, LLC ("Pittco") is pleased to announce that its distilled spirits investment arm, PDI Spirits, LP ("PDI Spirits"), has purchased another tranche of Kentucky Bourbon. The acquisition marks the continued execution of PDI Spirits' plan to build a bourbon portfolio spanning vintages.

As a provider of patient capital focused on long-term returns, Pittco is well suited to participate in the years-long Bourbon aging process.

"PDI Spirits positions itself to meet the needs and timelines of distillers, brands, and investors throughout the industry by holding barrels that vary in age," said Henry Guy, Pittco President and Chief Investment Officer. "We are excited about this latest acquisition and will continue to expand our distilled spirits inventory."

ABOUT PITTCO MANAGEMENT, LLC

Pittco is the single-family office for Joseph R. "Pitt" Hyde III, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

