"New Year, New You": How YoGoody Is Enabling Healthy Resolutions

News provided by

YoGoody

03 Jan, 2024, 08:43 ET

Enhancing Quality of Life with YoGoody in the New Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Year's holiday is a time for fresh starts and new habits. Health is often the target of these renaissance moments. One report found that nearly half of those asked plan on working on their fitness this year. Nearly a third of respondents were factoring in dietary improvements, as well. Another report cited diet as one of the most common resolutions in 2023. While resolutions are a good starting point, it takes the right health and wellness tools to turn goals into reality.

"New year, new you," declares Anabela Ferreira, founder of the health and wellness brand YoGoody. "It's a common goal on January 1st and one that we love to see people make at any time of year. But it's important to realize that you can't just hope for change and expect it to happen. You need to find tools that break up bad habits and make healthy choices more accessible. That's where our YoGoody products can be a game-changer."

YoGoody's products are a perfect blend of health and convenience. The brand's popular 1.2.3. YOG is a good example of this. The product line consists of yogurt alternatives that don't require refrigeration, travel well, and are easy to prepare (just add water and shake). They are packed with thousands of probiotic yogurt cultures as well as prebiotic fibers that enhance the probiotics while also providing a genuine full sensation.

YoGoody's growing range of health tools includes other convenient and effective dietary health options, such as its unique line of GummyGoody vitamins. "Our goal is to make everyday health accessible for our customers," Ferreira concludes. "We are invested in disruptive innovation that creates smart food alternatives. Certain events may spark the desire for healthy change, but our products make it possible to sustain that initial momentum."

New Year's resolutions are a good starting point, but consumers need a company invested in helping them genuinely reach their health goals. From its functional yogurt smoothies to its gummies and more, YoGoody makes everyday nutritional support easy, sustainable, and delicious.

About YoGoody
YoGoody operates out of Oporto, Portugal. The company was founded by Anabela Ferreira in 2022 as a way to create a yogurt alternative that is packed with nutrition, hyperconvenient, and sustainably made. YoGoody has nutritionists on staff and invests heavily in R&D. Since its inception, the brand has grown to include three primary product labels: 1.2.3. YOG (everyday health), YoGoody+ (advanced formula), and GummyGoody (targeted supplemental support). Learn more at yogoody.com.

Contact:
YoGoody
Email: [email protected]
Phone Number: 351963947851

SOURCE YoGoody

Also from this source

Improving Immunity This Cold and Flu Season

Every year, U.S. citizens suffer from over a billion colds. The CDC also estimates that they come down with between 9.4 and 41 million cases of the...

YoGoody Is the Perfect Holiday Health Tool

The holidays can be filled with stressful moments, busy schedules, and poor food choices. Collectively, these can put a strain on an individual's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.