New Year, New You, New Roof

"Buildings are getting rid of their sags and wrinkles with roofs that are built for life," says Miller. "Today, buildings can stay true to their original design and beauty, while incorporating technologically-advanced roofing materials that will not only look great for many years to come, but also offer energy-efficiency, low weight, fire resistance, and other benefits that didn't exist when the buildings were constructed."

From Ohio to California, Miller has seen a growing trend of weathered and worn roofs, dating back to the 1920s, needing a "facelift" including:

Heritage Junction in Santa Clarita, California , honored its architectural history by maintaining the authenticity of the original roof with modern metal roofing shingles that are longer-lasting, safe, and green.

Black Rock Nature Center in Joshua Tree National Park has sought after a roofing look reminiscent of the 1960's Jellystone Park Camp Resort that once graced the property.

Faith Presbyterian Church based in Long Beach, California maintained its original look and feel dating back to the early 1960s with a modern roofing shingle system sure to last another 50 years or more.

"It's very rewarding to help customers preserve their past with modern roofing technology," said Miller. "We are able to help them achieve the look and feel of the original aesthetic because our products are made with modern technology that allows us to customize every detail including the re-creation of any material or color with updated products that are safe, long-lasting, and environmentally-friendly."

ABOUT TODD MILLER: Todd Miller, CEO of leading residential building products manufacturer Classic Metal Roofing Systems and publisher of popular consumer website asktoddmiller.com, devotes his work to helping homeowners make wise roofing and home improvement decisions.

