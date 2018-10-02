New Year, New You, Solutions for the Growing Demand for Project Related Resources

LONDON, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For professionals looking for the perfect way to up-skill themselves or their workforce in a cost-effective manner that also offers excellent results, these books from Ovester Publishing need to be on their wanted list! The Greek Gods' Take on the Effective Project Manager and the Superhero's Take on the Experienced Project Analyst provide up-to-date, relevant knowledge required for competent analysis and project management, giving professionals the knowledge needed to transform skill sets.

2019 - your personal mentor to help you learn all about analysis and project management Projected growth demand to 2024

The author, Peter C Williams, has extensive experience in both fields, as well as an understanding of successful management. Written in a way that makes these books suitable for almost any industry or sector, they are a useful resource that can be referred to repeatedly when additional support and inspiration are required.

In the contemporary workplace, there is a perennial need to ensure existing workers have the necessary skill sets to embrace cutting-edge working practices within the context of your particular industry. These books are designed to do precisely that, satisfying a growing demand for technical texts which are also easy to understand and packed full of hands-on experience and examples. Ideal for workers at all levels, there is no experience needed to take full advantage of the information contained in each book.

A company spokesperson for Ovester Publishing said, "With demand ever growing for professionals, being able to up-skill and retain your existing experienced workforce has become even more important. Coupling knowledge of your business with in-demand skill-sets can be challenging, but extremely rewarding. These two books have been designed to act as a personal mentor or coach, helping everyone that is involved in or interacts with analysis or project management to understand how the various tools and techniques work, without needing any previous knowledge or experience."

Statistics suggest that there is a clear need for professionals to be equipped with high-grade project management and analysis skills: figures indicate that in the coming years, many industries will require suitably knowledgeable project managers and analysts to implement ambitious projects successfully. For most businesses, retaining and upskilling an existing workforce is far more economical than attempting to recruit fresh talent. These books offer an economical yet constructive method of ensuring your workforce is ready for future challenges.

An ideal training resource, both books can be used as a stand-alone resource, or to complement classroom-based training. Their attractive format, featuring colourful illustrations and straightforward text, ensures they are appealing and easy to digest. Once purchased, the books are a permanent resource which can be utilised by professionals for on-going problem solving, as well as a way of initially acquiring the skill set they need for continued success.

The books take the reader through the full project management and analysis lifecycle respectively. Because no prior knowledge is assumed, they are relevant to anyone from a complete novice who wants to obtain a grasp of the basics through to an experienced professional who would value some additional tips and tricks for dealing with specific situations or honing their skills further.

Book purchases from Ovester

Readers can hone project management and analysis skills by buying both e-books for US$30 (And get 50% off the RRP).

This offer is available until 31st January 2019.

Head to https://ovester.com/store/ where you can buy both books (available in pdf, epub or mobi formats). Use the code NY2019 to secure your discount. To gain a flavour of the books' content, go to https://ovester.com/publishing/publications/ to read a sample of these engaging, entertaining and useful publications by Peter C Williams.

Media contact:

Peter Williams

206920@email4pr.com

+447578 517 586

SOURCE Ovester Publishing