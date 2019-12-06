New Year Shopping Trend Predictions and Technological Preparations of CouponUpto to Catch Up with Explosive Growth in 2020

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CouponUpto has had a successful year with extremely strong growth. The number of monthly users is skyrocketing, especially on shopping occasions. For instance, the figures of users doubled compared to the third quarter and are expected to continue to increase sharply next year.

Successfully meeting the huge demand at the end of the year has brought CouponUpto an overview of customer needs next year. According to a report by Statista.com, the total of online shoppers has reached 1.92 billion in 2019. Predictably, 2020 will be a year with the explosion of online purchases, leading to the surge in demand for discount codes, especially on Sale Occasions at the beginning and the end of the year.

Similarly, a survey of CouponUpto during Black Friday sales has shown that the number of visitors on the page soared 220%. At the same time, the number of discount codes released increased by 250%. For those records, it is expected that during the New Year Sales, traffic will keep climbing up, especially for fashion and dining items with the percentage volume expected to reach 50% of the entire category.

Moreover, products related to health and beauty such as Healthy Food, Diet, Workout, and Fitness, Cosmetics will also be an online shopping trend next year. The range of affiliated stores providing these products is expected to increase by 9% in the first 3 months of 2020. Besides, pet products will also be very potential in the New Year with search volume accounting for nearly 5% based on statistics from the Data Analysis Department of CouponUpto coordinated with Goodinfo Home.

With the introduction of Demo AI at the end of 2019, the issue of the huge number of discount codes from over 100,000 partner stores has been solved smoothly. This can be considered an important stepping stone for the technological boom in the coming year. To prepare for the New Year's shopping season, an upgraded version is predicted to be available later this year.

''The current version still works well for the operating system. However, to promote and expand the Coupon ecosystem, we will develop new technologies. This upgrade is a great signal for our boom next year," Stacy Keibler, CouponUpto CEO, said.

