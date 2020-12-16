New Year's Edition of OU's Sanford & Hall Report Provides Remote Workforce Solutions

NORMAN, Okla., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 New Year's edition of The Sanford & Hall Report, a video series developed by the Michael F. Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma, will feature Remote Workforce Solutions and Cybersecurity Ecosystems. Launched this fall, The Sanford & Hall Report examines remote and hybrid workforces, as well as the development of cybersecurity ecosystems to improve outcomes in 2021. The new episode airs online Tuesday, Jan. 12, on the Price College website.

Drawing on national security career experiences from 9/11 to the modern pandemic, Adriana Sanford, a global threats expert, and retired Rear Adm. Garry Hall cohost the web series. The next episode features the following notable industry leaders and experts:

Aanchal Gupta , Vice President of Azure Security at Microsoft

James Gordon , Intel's former chief of staff and General Manager for COVID-19 Innovation Fund

Esti Peshin , Vice President and Head of the Cyber Division at Israel Aerospace Industries

José M. Hernández, NASA astronaut, whose inspiring life's story is coming to Netflix in 2022

The Sanford & Hall Report series is offered through the Gene Rainbolt Graduate School of Business, home to Price College's graduate business programs. The virtual series is part of OU's research innovation and is offered complimentary online to the global community through YouTube and at price.ou.edu/s&hreport, along with additional information, including speaker and guest bios.

International TV commentator, international corporate lawyer and award-winning cybersecurity and global threats expert Adriana Sanford, J.D., dual LL.M, is the acting director of executive education at the Gene Rainbolt Graduate School of Business, a faculty member of the Price College of Business and a Senior Fellow at the OU Center for Intelligence and National Security.

Retired Rear Adm. Garry E. Hall, USN, received a political appointment to serve as a senior director on the National Security Council and special assistant to the president for National Security Affairs. On the NSC, he was responsible for human rights, humanitarian assistance, immigration and migration, atrocity prevention, United Nations operations, democracies and fragile states.

The Michael F. Price College of Business offers undergraduate, master's, executive and doctoral programs across six academic divisions. The college's Gene Rainbolt Graduate School of Business is a 27,000-square-foot facility located in the heart of Oklahoma City's Innovation District.

The Price College of Business's website is price.ou.edu.

SOURCE The University of Oklahoma Price College of Business

