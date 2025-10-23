New Year's Eve Parties in New Jersey: NewYearsNJ.com Celebrates 18 Years of Luxury Hotel Galas at Sheraton Parsippany and Hanover Marriott

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NewYearsNJ.com announced its 18th annual New Year's Eve parties in New Jersey, returning to the Sheraton Parsippany Hotel and the Hanover Marriott in Whippany for two of the state's most celebrated New Year's Eve hotel galas. Guests can ring in 2026 with fine dining, premium open-bar service, live entertainment and overnight accommodations.

Marriott Hanover New Year's Eve Sheraton Parsippany New Year's Eve

Each venue presents a full-evening celebration featuring five hours of top-shelf open-bar service, a cocktail reception with gourmet hors d'oeuvres, a three-course dinner, and live music and dancing through the midnight countdown. Overnight guests enjoy complimentary early check-in, late checkout and a full American breakfast on New Year's Day — a sophisticated and stress-free alternative for those searching for New Year's Eve parties in NJ that offer an all-inclusive hotel experience.

At the Sheraton Parsippany, the renowned band Daddy Pop headlines the ballroom with a vibrant mix of contemporary hits and classic favorites. Across town at the Hanover Marriott, Audio Riot delivers a high-energy performance spanning rock, pop and dance anthems. Both hotels will also feature a special "Lights Out" Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute, bringing an authentic New Jersey flair to the evening's entertainment.

For guests seeking an elevated option, NewYearsNJ.com introduces the enhanced Platinum VIP Experience for 2025–2026. Platinum guests receive early entry to the cocktail reception, skip-the-line privileges, reserved ballroom seating and exclusive service enhancements throughout the night.

"Over the years, our New Year's Eve parties in New Jersey have built an incredibly loyal following," said Jonathan Moore, Reservations Manager at NewYearsNJ.com. "We have couples who have been celebrating with us for more than a decade — some even met at one of our events and have returned every year since. What makes our New Year's Eve hotel packages in NJ at the Sheraton Parsippany and Hanover Marriott so special is the atmosphere: exceptional dining, live music that keeps the energy high and the comfort of celebrating in two of the only hotels in New Jersey that still host full-scale New Year's Eve galas."

Tickets for both NJ New Year's Eve hotel packages are available exclusively at www.NewYearsNJ.com or by calling the Box Office at 908-799-8294, open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Early reservations are strongly encouraged, as both hotel galas traditionally sell out weeks in advance.

Over the past 18 years, the events have earned more than 500 five-star guest reviews — a testament to the consistent hospitality, entertainment quality and loyal following that have made them one of New Jersey's favorite ways to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Since 2007, NewYearsNJ.com has produced many of the most recognized New Year's Eve events in New Jersey, combining fine dining, live music and luxury hotel accommodations under one roof. Its annual celebrations at the Sheraton Parsippany and Hanover Marriott continue to attract guests from across the tri-state area.

For reservations:

Jonathan Moore

Reservations Manager, NewYearsNJ.com

Box Office: 908-799-8294 (8 a.m.–8 p.m. daily)

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE NewYearsNJ.com