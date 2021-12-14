New Years Eve Party at Doha Bar & Lounge in Queens

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Doha Bar & Lounge Presents



New Years Eve 2022 | Friday, December 31st



You're Invited to Celebrate & Cheer for 2022!



Doors Open 9PM - 4AM | Strictly 21+ w/ Valid ID



Buffet + Vodka Open Bar From 9 PM - 11 PM



Party Favors Giveaway



Music By: Bash, Louie Minaya, Makilo & Steve Nieves



General Admission $40



Buy Your Tickets For Doha Bar Lounge NYE before they are sold out!



For Table Reservations 347-443-8355



New Years Eve Bottle Packages



Customize Your Package 3 Bottle Minimum



Gold | $300 Each



Buchanan's 12

Jack Daniels

Hennessy

Grey Goose

Titos

Ciroc

Bacardi

Johnny Walker Black

Luc Belaire



Platinum | $400 Each



Patron silver

Don Julio

Casamigos

Moet rose

Moet Ice

Hennessy VSOP

Buchanan's 18



Supreme | $700 Each



Johnny Walker Blue

Don Julio 1942

Clase Azul



——— Additional Experiences To Add On ———



Upgrade Your 2022 $150



It's a Celebration Enhance Your Bottle Service Experience With Our VIP Party Parade Get Hats, NYE Party Favors, Confetti, Champagne & Host Shoutouts



Prices do not include tax or an 18% service charge. A 3% service charge will be charged for credit card orders.

Everyone Needs A Ticket To Enter This Event



Please Drink Responsibly



Visit https://dohabarlounge.com/new-years-eve/ for details



