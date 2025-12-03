NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION PARTICIPATION PLUMMETS, CITES VEGANUARY STUDY

Organization that challenges people to try vegan during the month of January launches 'New Year, Same You' campaign to encourage a resolution weary public to make small shifts.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veganuary, the global movement inspiring millions to try vegan for the month of January, is flipping the resolution script. Instead of urging people to become a "new" reinvented version of themselves, the organization's New Year, Same You campaign celebrates people as they are.

NEW DATA

New data shows that only 18% of US adults made a New Year's resolution for 2025, a sharp drop from 38% in 2024. For those who did commit, sticking with it was a struggle.

50% said they failed before year's end, with 47% saying their resolutions fizzled out within six months

34% of those that are no longer keeping it said they simply lost steam

52% of those that are no longer keeping it felt that they might have stuck with their goals if they'd connected them more deeply to their personal values and long-term aspirations

THE CAMPAIGN

The campaign brings the message that you don't need to reinvent yourself to try vegan to life through upbeat messages that spotlight the many different motivations for eating more plant-based food such as:

Plant-based diets have been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some forms of cancer

Plant-based diets are naturally high in fiber. Fiber is found only in plant foods, not in animal products.

A vegan diet has a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to diets with animal products

Billions of animals are killed in the United States for food every year

Plant-based agriculture requires less land and natural resources than animal agriculture

Veganuary CEO Wendy Matthews states, "Veganuary has never been about being perfect, and you don't need to reinvent yourself or change your values to participate. Most people already love animals, and care about their health and the health of the planet. This January, we are here to help you make small shifts that reflect what you already care about most. It is less about changing, and more about returning to who you already are."

Veganuary is free to join and participants will receive the Veganuary Celebrity eCookbook, the Plant Protein eCookbook, the Official Veganuary Starter Kit, and 31 daily emails packed with nutritional info, delicious recipes, meal plans, and helpful advice.

ABOUT VEGANUARY

Since Veganuary launched its first pledge in January 2014, millions of people, coming from almost every country in the world, have taken part by trying vegan for 31 days. From humble beginnings on a kitchen table in England, it has truly become a global phenomenon with campaigns in 20 countries and major businesses launching new vegan products and menu items for Veganuary each year.

Veganuary.com #veganuary

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1308 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 21st - 26th November 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

PRESS KIT

2025 CAMPAIGN RESULTS

Contact:

Jim Amos, Scout 22

T: (818) 216-9122

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Veganuary