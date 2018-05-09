New York Actress and Activist Fran Drescher to Address NewYorkBIO Annual Meeting Being Held May 16-17, 2018 at 10 on the Park at Time Warner Center

NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NewYorkBIO today announced that Fran Drescher will speak at their Annual Meeting, taking place from Wednesday, May 16 through Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 10 on the Park at Time Warner Center in New York City.

Drescher, a two-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, best known for her role as Fran Fine in the TV series The Nanny, is an active advocate for cancer prevention and detection. In 2007, inspired by her own battle with uterine cancer, she launched the Cancer Schmancer Movement, which aims to shift the nation's focus from just searching for a cure to prevention and early detection of cancer to save lives.

Drescher's efforts have enacted impactful policy change for all from ages 5 to 85 and have greatly impacted women's healthcare in the U.S. Her experience as a patient and how she used those experiences to shape policy and increase access to cancer prevention methods will be highlighted during the patient-focused track "From Discovery through Access: The Impact of Patients in Shaping Healthcare."

NewYorkBIO's Annual Meeting will gather hundreds of attendees looking for innovative partnerships and collaborations while seeking to learn about new industry trends. Every year, researchers, students, entrepreneurs and more meet to learn, network and drive the development of the life sciences in New York State. Former FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D., will be the keynote speaker during this year's event.

Leaders from a variety of sectors will engage attendees on topics such as the progress of recent government initiatives, productivity metrics for various investment models, breakthroughs in life science technology, and how both big data and individual patients are improving health care. The program and venue will provide all participants multiple opportunities for planned and impromptu interactions that may themselves become new collaborations yielding future breakthroughs.

About NewYorkBIO

NewYorkBIO brings together over 250 of New York's bioscience companies, universities, research institutions, and others dedicated to advancing life science research and commercialization. NYBIO is the leading advocate for our industry in New York State. The New York area is among the largest bioscience communities in the world: among other assets, the region boasts over 60% of Big Pharma national or global HQs; supports more than 75,000 direct biotechnology jobs and was named Genetic Engineering News's #1 region in the US to find a biotech job; graduates more life science PhDs than any other region in the US; is home to over 25% of the clinical trials in the US; and lays claim to the world's largest concentration of academic medical centers. We drive innovation and support the development and growth of New York State's life science industry, our members, and the community by providing a network for information exchange, shared services, and collective action.

About Cancer Schmancer

Fran Drescher founded the Cancer Schmancer Movement to shift the nation's focus from just searching for a cure to prevention and early detection in order to save lives. Cancer Schmancer is an organization dedicated to:

Early Detection: Stage 1 is the Cure! Get regular screenings.

Prevention: Cancer Schmancer educates about identifying and eliminating toxins we encounter in our everyday living that trigger disease.

Policy Change: Cancer Schmancer uses its voice on Capitol Hill to help give consumers the tools they need to make smart, healthy choices.

Learn more at http://www.cancerschmancer.org

