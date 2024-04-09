NEW YORK ANGELS ANNOUNCES NEW CHAIR - CINDY COOK

Cook is the first woman to preside over the prestigious angel investment group

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Angels (NYA), the premier angel investment group based in New York, recently announced Cindy Cook as the organization's fourth Chair.

Cook assumes the role at a pivotal moment as exciting new areas of angel investment opportunities are emerging. She is taking over the organization following one of the largest quarters of investment in NYA history. Her goals for the organization are to grow and sustain the startup community and increase visibility of NYA externally.

Since joining NYA five years ago, Cook has provided active leadership throughout the organization as a member of the NYA Board and in key roles on the Member Engagement, Marketing, and Screening Committees. She is also actively involved with a number of companies that NYA members have invested in, providing advice and counsel through Board Observer roles.

Prior to NYA, Cook had 30+ years of senior operating roles at industry-leading firms in entertainment, healthcare, education and consumer package goods. She helped lead digital transformation and new product initiatives at these companies.

She will combine her experience working with angel investors and founders at NYA with extensive operating experience to lead the organization and define the future of angel investing.

"I am looking to leverage the incredible breadth of NYA member backgrounds to help grow investment opportunities with amazing founders. I also believe that I can help attract greater diversity of members and founders alike," said Cindy Cook, New York Angels chair.

Since its founding in 2004, Cook follows three previous chairs: David S. Rose, Brian Cohen, and her most recent predecessor, Mark Schneider.

About New York Angels

New York Angels is one of the oldest, most prominent angel investment groups in the country. Over the years, NYA members have invested in a number of prominent early-stage companies including Pinterest, Greenhouse and Bombas. As a membership-based group of 120+ accredited investors, New York Angels receives over 1,000 funding applications annually. While NYA members invest individually across deals, members have invested over $160m in 300+ companies. New York Angels was also the inaugural member of the Angel Capital Association.

