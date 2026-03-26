NEW YORK ANGELS APPOINTS PETER BODENHEIMER AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Angels (NYA) announced the appointment of Peter Bodenheimer as its next Executive Director.

Bodenheimer brings more than two decades of experience building, investing in, and advising startups. His career spans roles as a product leader, founder, angel investor, and venture capitalist.

Peter Bodenheimer, New York Angels Executive Director

"I am very excited to welcome Peter to the NYA team. He's a perfect fit for New York Angels as we continue to define the future of angel investing through impactful engagement with founders, increased involvement in the broad start-up ecosystem, and superior investment performance," said Cindy Cook, New York Angels Chair.

Most recently, Peter served as U.S. Venture Partner for the European foodtech venture capital firm PeakBridge. Past career highlights include:

Partner at SOSV, where he led the Food-X Accelerator and invested in more than 60 early-stage companies including Halla (acquired by Wynshop) and RxDiet.

Co-Founder of Flatstack, a global software development studio, and BarNotes, a social discovery platform for cocktail enthusiasts.

As an angel investor, he has supported successful companies including The 86 Co. (acquired by Brown-Forman) and InKind.

He has also played an active role in building startup ecosystems across the country, including launching Launch Pad Ignition, the Southeast's first accelerator program in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina.

Bodenheimer will oversee internal operations and work closely with the Board of Directors to help drive the organization's strategic direction. He will be responsible for growing the New York Angels ecosystem by strengthening relationships across founders, investors, and institutional partners, while advancing NYA's programming and expanding its reach across the early-stage community.

"I'm excited to join New York Angels, an organization that has built its reputation over decades by giving founders a meaningful edge," said Bodenheimer. "What drew me here is the membership itself: deeply experienced founders, operators, and investors with networks that span industries and geographies. As the capital landscape evolves, NYA is positioned to lead. My focus is to expand our reach, equip our members to play an even more active role in backing great companies, and make NYA the first call for the country's best founders."

After 12 years with New York Angels, Liz Lindsey will retire from the organization. As Executive Director, Lindsey has managed the organization seamlessly and ensured the consistent and very high-quality performance of NYA systems. During her tenure, she has seen ~1,600 founders pitch to NYA and witnessed a number of incredible exits.

About New York Angels

New York Angels is the angel investment group that founders choose to accelerate their growth. NYA brings together the most experienced founders, operators, and investors to offer early-stage companies capital, counsel, and connections. New York Angels Members have invested $180+ million in 350+ startups, resulting in 67 exits, building one of the most established angel track records. New York Angels pairs decades of experience and credibility with a founder-supporting investment process and deep ties to New York's corporate, technology, and media ecosystems, helping founders gain not only funding, but access to customers, partners, and practical guidance that supports long-term growth.

SOURCE New York Angels