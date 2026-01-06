New York Approves Praxis Test for Teacher Licensure, Expanding Choice and Mobility for Future Educators

News provided by

ETS

Jan 06, 2026, 07:00 ET

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS's Praxis program, the leading provider of teacher licensure assessments, welcomes the adoption of Praxis as an approved licensure option in the state of New York. This milestone gives aspiring educators more flexibility and agency in how they demonstrate their readiness to teach, expanding access to the profession.

"Expanding into New York is an exciting step forward for future teachers," said Vince Dean, General Manager, Praxis at ETS. "It gives candidates more flexibility and support— strengthening the teacher pipeline and giving every qualified educator a clear path into the classroom. It also reflects the continued growth of the Praxis program, now accepted for teacher licensure in 43 states and jurisdictions nationwide."

The adoption of the Praxis assessment as a licensure option helps attract out-of-state talent into New York. Through reciprocity agreements, certified educators who took Praxis in neighboring states such as Connecticut or New Jersey may be eligible for certification in New York, broadening professional opportunities across the region. It also provides a new pathway for provisionally or emergency-certified teachers across the state to meet full licensure requirements through Praxis's flexible, research-based assessments and preparation tools.

As the program expands, Praxis continues to evolve to meet the needs of today's educators, offering flexible testing options, enhanced preparation tools and new pathways that give candidates more agency over their journey to the classroom.

For more information about the Praxis program and New York state requirements, visit https://praxis.ets.org/state-requirements/newyork-tests.html.

About Praxis

Building on ETS's 78-year legacy of research and innovation, the Praxis program delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions that support educators from their first steps toward teaching through continued growth in their careers. Best known for the Praxis assessment, which helps aspiring teachers demonstrate their readiness to teach, the program also includes ParaPathways, Praxis Bridge, Praxis Steps and Praxis Recruit — offering access, flexibility and support for educators while helping schools bring more qualified teachers into classrooms. Learn more at praxis.ets.org.

SOURCE ETS

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

ETS Unveils Futurenav Compass to Connect Higher Ed Students to Careers

ETS Unveils Futurenav Compass to Connect Higher Ed Students to Careers

ETS today announced the beta release of Futurenav Compass, a next-generation platform designed to help students set career goals, connect each stage...
From Near-Miss to Success: Praxis Bridge Advances Candidate Development and ETS's Vision for Education

From Near-Miss to Success: Praxis Bridge Advances Candidate Development and ETS's Vision for Education

ETS, a global education and talent solutions organization, announced today the launch of Praxis Bridge, which provides an alternate option for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Education

Education

Licensing

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics