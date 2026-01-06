New York Approves Praxis Test for Teacher Licensure, Expanding Choice and Mobility for Future Educators

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS's Praxis program, the leading provider of teacher licensure assessments, welcomes the adoption of Praxis as an approved licensure option in the state of New York. This milestone gives aspiring educators more flexibility and agency in how they demonstrate their readiness to teach, expanding access to the profession.

"Expanding into New York is an exciting step forward for future teachers," said Vince Dean, General Manager, Praxis at ETS. "It gives candidates more flexibility and support— strengthening the teacher pipeline and giving every qualified educator a clear path into the classroom. It also reflects the continued growth of the Praxis program, now accepted for teacher licensure in 43 states and jurisdictions nationwide."

The adoption of the Praxis assessment as a licensure option helps attract out-of-state talent into New York. Through reciprocity agreements, certified educators who took Praxis in neighboring states such as Connecticut or New Jersey may be eligible for certification in New York, broadening professional opportunities across the region. It also provides a new pathway for provisionally or emergency-certified teachers across the state to meet full licensure requirements through Praxis's flexible, research-based assessments and preparation tools.

As the program expands, Praxis continues to evolve to meet the needs of today's educators, offering flexible testing options, enhanced preparation tools and new pathways that give candidates more agency over their journey to the classroom.

For more information about the Praxis program and New York state requirements, visit https://praxis.ets.org/state-requirements/newyork-tests.html.

About Praxis

Building on ETS's 78-year legacy of research and innovation, the Praxis program delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions that support educators from their first steps toward teaching through continued growth in their careers. Best known for the Praxis assessment, which helps aspiring teachers demonstrate their readiness to teach, the program also includes ParaPathways, Praxis Bridge, Praxis Steps and Praxis Recruit — offering access, flexibility and support for educators while helping schools bring more qualified teachers into classrooms. Learn more at praxis.ets.org.

SOURCE ETS