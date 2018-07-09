New York-Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants to Host Second Annual Fundraiser for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

All lemonade sales at local restaurants to fund childhood cancer research

Chick-fil-A

09:03 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New York-area Chick-fil-A restaurants host lemonade fundraiser on Sept. 14.
One hundred percent of lemonade sales will be donated to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer. (PRNewsfoto/Chick-fil-A, Inc.)
New York-area Chick-fil-A restaurants host lemonade fundraiser on Sept. 14. One hundred percent of lemonade sales will be donated to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer. (PRNewsfoto/Chick-fil-A, Inc.)

WHAT:

After a successful inaugural fundraiser in 2017, the 26 New York-area Chick-fil-A® Restaurants in New York City, Southern Connecticut, Long Island, Northern New Jersey and Jersey Shore will host a second annual Lemonade Fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 14 in support of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. Last year, this initiative raised more than $28,000, an amount that the company is hopeful to exceed in 2018 with the help of local communities. Once again, the restaurants will donate 100 percent of regular lemonade sales during the event to the nonprofit, a national foundation dedicated to raising funds and awareness for childhood cancer.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to support a great cause," said Michael Thornton, franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A Paramus Park Mall. "The overwhelmingly positive response from our first fundraiser has inspired us to once again invite the community to come out and enjoy a lemonade in support of this amazing organization. Every cup of lemonade sold will help fund research in the effort to end childhood cancer."  

Liz and Jay Scott founded Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation – with a mission to find a cure for all children battling cancer – after their daughter Alex fought cancer as a young girl. Diagnosed with a rare form of cancer on her first birthday, Alex held her first lemonade stand at four-years-old with her older brother to help raise money for doctors treating children with cancer. Together, they raised $2,000 for the hospital that provided her treatment, and Alex continued to hold lemonade stand fundraisers annually, attracting national media attention and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer research. Alex passed away at the age of eight, one week after she raised more than $1 million to help find a cure for the disease that would take her life.

"We couldn't be more excited that Chick-fil-A is once again raising funds and awareness for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation during Childhood Cancer Awareness month," said Liz Scott, the mother of Alex and co-CEO of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. "The generosity of Chick-fil-A customers is phenomenal, and the reason that we are moving closer to achieving the dream of my daughter Alex, a cure for all kids with cancer."

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation has funded 800 grants at 135 institutions – from early stage innovative research all the way through to lifesaving clinical trials for kids with cancer. Countless families have benefited from the services made possible by the organization. For more information about Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, visit alexslemonade.org.

WHEN: 

Friday, Sept. 14

Restaurant open to close. Hours vary by restaurant.   

WHERE:

All participating New York-area restaurants in the Tri-State area, including New York City, Southern Connecticut, Long Island, Northern New Jersey and Jersey Shore. Call your local restaurant to confirm participation. 

New York

37th and 6th

1000 Avenue of the Americas

New York

NY

10018-5440

46th and 6th

1180 Avenue of the Americas

New York

NY

10036-8401

42nd and Madison

50 E 42nd St

New York

NY

10017-5457

Fulton Street

144 Fulton Street

New York

NY

10038-2505

Queens Center Mall

9015 Queens Blvd

Elmhurst

NY

11373-4910

Port Jefferson

5184 Nesconset Hwy

Port Jefferson Station

NY

11776-1302

Hicksville

1401 Broadway Mall

Hicksville

NY

11801-2715

Commack

656 Commack Rd

Commack

NY

1725-5404

New Jersey

Menlo Park Mall

55 Parsonage Rd

Edison

NJ

08837-2499

Woodbridge Center

434 Woodbridge Ctr

Woodbridge

NJ

07095-1305

St. Georges Ave

1040 US Highway 1 N

Woodbridge

NJ

07095-2507

Union Township

2319 US Highway 22 W

Union

NJ

07083-8517

Paramus Park

2065 Paramus Park Mall

Paramus

NJ

07652-3536

Garden State Plaza

1 Garden State Plz

Paramus

NJ

07652-2417

Teterboro

Industrial Avenue & Route 46

Teterboro

NJ

07608-1120

Flemington

287 US Highway 202/31 S

Flemington

NJ

08822-3458

Brick Township

522 Route 70

Brick

NJ

08723-4014

Howell

4881 Us Highway 9

Howell

NJ

07731-3749

Monmouth Mall

180 State Route 35

Eatontown

NJ

07724-2023

Freehold Raceway Mall

3710 Us Highway 9

Freehold

NJ

07728-4812

Phillipsburg

1194 US Highway 22

Phillipsburg

NJ

08865-4117

Newport Centre

30 Mall Dr W

Jersey City

NJ

07310-1615

Englewood

2 Nathaniel Place

Englewood

NJ

07631-2735

Connecticut

Danbury Fair Mall

7 Backus Avenue

Danbury

CT

06810

Brookfield

156 Federal Rd

Brookfield

CT

06804-2515

Norwalk

467 Connecticut Ave

Norwalk

CT

06854-1710

