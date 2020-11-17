New York Auto Show Releases 10-year Study On Contributions To US Auto Sales

The report also includes data on the importance of auto shows across the country and reveals that shows are most influential marketing channel for attendees, ahead of digital, television, direct marketing, branded drive events and others.

The Foresight report also found that in New York over the past decade:

319,000 new vehicle buyers attend NYIAS each year

Of those buyers 205,000 of them said the show influenced their purchase decision

83% of attendees said that shopping was their motivation to attend

229,000 brands are added to shoppers' lists each year after visiting

Hours spent at the Show has steadily increased to 4.75 hours (in 2019)

"No other marketing tool supplies automakers with the volume, reach, depth or impact that auto shows do", said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, the organization that owns and operates the New York Auto Show. "Attendees not only want to look at cars, but they want to be informed and engaged during the experience."

Schienberg added: "There's a reason why auto shows have been around for 120 years. It's because they work."

Dealers agree. According to NADA's Dealer Attitude Study, 77% of dealers in auto show markets say their franchise brands' absence from an auto show would hurt customer awareness, 70% say it would drive down dealership traffic, and 69% say it would depress retail sales.

About the New York Auto Show

The next New York International Automobile Show takes place August 20 - 29, 2021. Press day is Thursday, August 19, 2021. The New York International Auto Show is owned and produced by the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, has an economic impact on New York City of more than $300 million annually and is North America's first and largest-attended auto show dating back to 1900.

