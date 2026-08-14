New York Auto Show Releases 2026 Impact Study

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For 72% of attendees of the 2026 New York International Auto Show, it is the only automotive event they have attended in the past 12 months. That finding, combined with new research showing that 80% said that attending the show helped influence their next new vehicle purchase, underscores the unique opportunity the auto show provides automakers to connect with consumers who are actively in the market.

The 2026 New York International Auto Show Impact Report Cover

The insights are part of the 2026 New York International Auto Show Visitor Impact Report, released today. It includes detailed research on consumer demographics, purchase intentions, brand consideration, test drives, vehicle ownership, media impact, and post-Show purchasing behavior.

The report shows that NYIAS attracts a highly engaged audience:

80% of visitors said attending the Show helped them decide on their next vehicle.

of visitors said attending the Show helped them decide on their next vehicle. 38% of attendees plan to purchase or lease a new vehicle within 12 months.

of attendees plan to purchase or lease a new vehicle within 12 months. 42% of 12-month intenders added one or more brands to their consideration list.

of 12-month intenders added one or more brands to their consideration list. 41% participated in an on-site test drive, with 34% saying the experience made them more likely to consider buying that brand.

participated in an on-site test drive, with saying the experience made them more likely to consider buying that brand. 92% of 2025 purchase intenders followed through on their stated intention to purchase a new vehicle.

The New York Auto Show may be the only public automotive event many consumers attend during the year — making participation an opportunity to reach consumers they might not encounter elsewhere.

"The research confirms the important role the New York Auto Show plays in bringing consumers and automakers together," said Mark Schienberg, President of the New York International Auto Show. "These are consumers who are actively exploring their next vehicle, and the research shows that their engagement at the Show influences their consideration and ultimately leads to a purchase."

The Bottom Line for Automakers

Taken together, the report paints a critical understanding of this type of exhibition: NYIAS attracts real, in-market buyers; the Show measurably moves them toward a purchase decision; and for most attendees, it's the only place they will interact with an automaker.

The complete report is available online at https://online.flippingbook.com/view/170743475/

The New York International Auto Show returns March 26 – April 4, 2027, following Media & Industry Days (March 23–25) and the World Car Awards (March 24).

About the New York Auto Show

Since 1900, New York has been the staging location of North America's oldest and largest-attended auto show. The New York International Auto Show continues to be the best place to experience and learn about the new products the auto industry offers. Each year, the show provides the largest display of cars and trucks in one location to car buyers in a unique experience. No other venue offers this kind of comprehensive and engaging forum, where new technology and designs can be viewed, explored, and enjoyed. www.autoshowny.com

SOURCE New York International Auto Show