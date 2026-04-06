FIRST RESPONDERS DAY AT THE NEW YORK AUTO SHOW

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York International Auto Show will once again recognize the dedication and service of the region's first responders with a special First Responders Appreciation Day on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York.

As a heartfelt thank-you to those who serve on the front lines, all active and retired fire, city, county, and state police, as well as EMS personnel, will receive complimentary admission to the Auto Show. In addition, first responders may purchase half-price tickets for up to six family members attending with them, making it an ideal opportunity for a day of family fun.

The Auto Show's longstanding relationship with first responders has taken on even deeper meaning in recent years. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, which operates the show, donated one million face masks to New York City agencies supporting frontline workers. The following year, the Auto Show formally launched First Responders Appreciation Day as a lasting tribute to their service.

Taking place from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., First Responders Appreciation Day gives these everyday heroes the chance to experience nearly 1,000 of the latest cars and trucks, explore cutting-edge automotive technology, and enjoy a wide range of interactive exhibits. Attendees can also take advantage of the show's popular indoor and outdoor test tracks, immersive displays, and family-friendly activities throughout the venue.

"First responders are the backbone of our communities," said Mark Schienberg, president of the New York Auto Show. "This day is a token of our appreciation for the courage, commitment, and sacrifice they demonstrate every day."

To take advantage of this offer, first responders must present a valid ID or badge at entry. Discounted tickets for family members must be purchased on-site at the same time of entry.

Ticket Details (On-Site Only):

First Responders: Complimentary Admission

Family Members: $11 Adults (discounted) / $7 Children (discounted)

Limit: Up to 6 family member tickets per first responder

The 2026 New York Auto Show runs April 3 through April 12, 2026.

About the New York Auto Show

Since 1900, New York has been the staging location of North America's oldest and largest-attended auto show. For over 126 years, the New York International Auto Show has continued to be the best place to experience and learn about new products the auto industry offers. Each year, the show provides the largest display of cars and trucks in one location to millions of car buyers in a unique experience. No other venue offers this kind of comprehensive and engaging forum, where new technology and designs can be viewed, explored, and enjoyed.

SOURCE New York International Auto Show