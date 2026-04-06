Automotive News Joins NY Auto Show for First Global Outlook Panel

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To a packed crowd of industry leaders and journalists, the first Automotive News Global Outlook panel took place during Media Preview at the New York International Auto Show. The new program outlined pressures shaping the automotive sector, including affordability, consumer confidence, supply chain resilience, and global competitiveness.

Industry leaders and journalists attend the first Automotive News Global Outlook panel during press preview at the New York Auto Show. From l to r: Moderator KC Crain, publisher of Automotive News; Mike Stanton, president and CEO of the National Automobile Dealers Association; José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company; and John Bozzella, president and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation.

Moderated by KC Crain, publisher of Automotive News, the discussion featured José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company; John Bozzella, president and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation; and Mike Stanton, president and CEO of the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA).

Affordability and consumer access to new vehicles were central concerns. Muñoz emphasized that the conversation has shifted from vehicle price to monthly payment, underscoring the importance of financing, operational efficiency and product confidence.

"The customer is focused on the payment," said Muñoz. "If you can deliver affordability through financing, quality and productivity, you can provide a solution the customer can say yes to."

"Consumer confidence was also cited as critical to near-term demand. "It's not only about the economic reality — it's about how confident people feel about their future," said Muñoz.

Stanton highlighted the resilience of the dealership model. "The dealership is a diversified business model," he said. "We can pivot with the market in the short term — but everything starts when that vehicle gets sold and the cycle begins."

"Companies have to be able to manage complexity, not eliminate it," said Bozzella. "We don't replace one technology with another — they layer on top. The companies that manage that complexity, and the capital it requires, are the ones that will win."

Geopolitics and supply chain disruption were also key topics, with a shift toward regionalization. "There is more uncertainty around the automotive industry right now than I've seen in over 25 years," said Bozzella. "Flexibility and resilience in supply chains are becoming essential — even if that comes with short-term cost pressures."

Panelists pointed to the scale of investment required across electrification, connectivity and automation, saying strategic partnerships are increasingly essential to navigate both technological overlap and capital intensity.

Looking ahead, panelists cited the future of the USMCA trade framework as a key signal. "The biggest signal I'm watching is what happens with USMCA," said Bozzella. "A strong trilateral agreement supports a 'fortress North America' and positions the industry to compete globally."

Despite uncertainty, the panel closed on cautious optimism. "If we keep the dialogue going and stay focused on the customer, we're going to be just fine," said Crain.

The panel is part of expanded industry programming at the New York International Auto Show, including the Automotive Forum.

"The New York Auto Show has evolved into more than a showcase for new vehicles — it's where the industry comes together to address the issues shaping its future," said Mark Schienberg, President of the New York International Auto Show. "We've created a platform for meaningful dialogue at a critical time for the business."

The Auto Show continues through April 12 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

About the New York Auto Show

Since 1900, New York has been the staging location of North America's oldest and largest-attended auto show. For over 126 years, the New York International Auto Show has continued to be the best place to experience and learn about new products the auto industry offers. Each year, the show provides the largest display of cars and trucks in one location to millions of car buyers in a unique experience. No other venue offers this kind of comprehensive and engaging forum, where new technology and designs can be viewed, explored, and enjoyed. The New York Auto Show is owned and operated by the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association.

SOURCE New York International Auto Show