New York BagelFest Announces an Elite Bagel Lineup, with a Fresh Batch of the Best Heading to Citi Field this November

More than 25 acclaimed bagel shops from five countries, and around the USA, will gather in New York to celebrate the world's beloved bread

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The bagels are rolling in. New York BagelFest presented by King Arthur Baking Company unveils the official exhibitor lineup, bringing together more than 25 of the world's most celebrated bagel makers at Citi Field on Sunday, November 15th, 2026. Featuring two tasting sessions, the viral festival welcomes thousands of bagel lovers for a day dedicated to exceptional carbs, community, and schmear. Early Bird Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 8th on Bagelfest.com.

Sam Silverman, Founder of BagelFest, taking a bite from Emerald City Bagels. Image credit: Lauren Ariel

From iconic New York institutions to internationally acclaimed bakeries from Europe, Canada, and beyond, this year's lineup proves that great bagels know no borders. Whether they're hand-rolled, wood-fired, kettle-boiled, or pushing the boundaries of tradition, each exhibitor shares one thing in common: they're at the top of their game. Unlike traditional food festivals, New York BagelFest is highly curated, with every participating bakery carefully vetted through a rigorous selection process. Bakeries are evaluated on quality, originality, reputation, and the passionate communities they've built. Simply put, it is where the best of the best come to prove they've got the dough.

Earning a spot at New York BagelFest has become a badge of honor within the industry. It is the official showcase of the world's finest bagel makers…a place where legendary names, rising stars, and innovators gather under one roof to inspire, and yes, engage in a little friendly competition.

"With the World Cup of soccer over, it's time to turn our sights towards the bagel world's equivalent: the New York BagelFest," says BagelFest founder, Sam Silverman. "This was the most competitive process in our history, with less than 9% of applicants selected to compete. And with BagelFest West 2026 champions entering the fray, the stage is set for the fiercest battle and most deserving champions we've ever seen."

New York BagelFest is an immersive celebration of bagel culture unlike any other. Guests will enjoy unlimited tastings from more than two dozen premier bagel shops representing 10 states and five countries, with acclaimed bakeries traveling from Ireland, Spain, Canada, and India to join legendary New York institutions and some of America's most celebrated bagel makers. Held at Citi Field, the festival allows thousands of attendees to explore an extraordinary variety of bagels, schmears, sandwiches, and exclusive festival creations available only during New York BagelFest.

Beyond the tastings, visitors will have the opportunity to meet the bakers, founders, and artisans behind some of today's most influential bagel brands while enjoying live demonstrations, educational programming, interactive exhibits, merchandise, and family-friendly entertainment throughout the day. Additional announcements, including celebrity chefs, culinary personalities, industry talks, entertainment, and growth accelerators, will be unveiled in the months leading up to the festival.

Throughout the day, BagelFest's signature competitions will once again showcase the creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation that have made the festival the industry's most prestigious stage. A panel of expert judges and festival attendees will help crown winners across multiple categories, including Best Bagel, Schmear of the Year, Most Creative, Best Showmanship, and Best Bialy. While fans will cast their votes to determine the People's Choice, Best of the Boroughs, Best Beyond the Boroughs, Best International, and Rising Star. The fan-favorite World Bagel Rolling Championship returns to challenge competitors' speed and precision. For participating bakeries, earning a BagelFest title has become one of the highest honors in the industry, with past winners gaining national recognition, expanded media attention, and significant business growth. Returning to defend their titles this year are Starship Bagel of Dallas, Texas, as well as the inaugural BagelFest West champions, Hey Bagel of Seattle, WA and Rise Bagels of Irvine, CA.

Families are encouraged to bring bagel lovers of all ages. The dedicated Kids' Zone will feature hands-on activities, games, interactive entertainment, and family-friendly experiences, ensuring that New York BagelFest offers something memorable for everyone: from lifelong bagel aficionados to the next generation of bagel enthusiasts. Whether guests come for the food, the artistry, the entertainment, or the community, it promises to be the ultimate destination for anyone who believes life is simply better with a bagel.

The 2026 BagelFest Lineup

Together, these bakeries represent the diversity of today's bagel movement. Whether one is a sesame purist, an everything enthusiast, or looking to discover their next favorite bite, the experience is a pretty big dill. "We're incredibly excited to return to New York BagelFest after placing third in the Best International Bagel category in 2025," says Cristian Thomas, Owner of SiSi Bagels, "Coming all the way from Madrid to share new creations with the New York bagel community is incredibly special for us. Last year was unforgettable, and this year we're coming back even more ambitious, creative and ready to make it crazy!"

"Pete's Bagels has always been inspired by the incredible bagel culture of NYC, so having the opportunity to compete alongside some of the country's best bagel makers is both an honor and a full-circle moment for our team," says Colleen Pimentel, of Pete's Bagels in Tampa Bay.

"New York Bagelfest is the ultimate celebration of bagel innovation and craftsmanship—widely recognized as the premier bagel showcase in the country and, arguably, the world," says Jeff Yankelow, Director of Bakery and Food Services Sales at King Arthur. "Each year, the competition reaches new heights as the industry's most talented bagel makers raise the bar with creativity, quality, and passion. Once again, we are proud to be the presenting sponsor of this extraordinary event in 2026 and can't wait to see the incredible creations, bold flavors, and groundbreaking concepts that bagel shops will unveil this year," he continues.

Back by media demand, Moonrise Bagels, the original stuffed bagel, returns with VIP Bites exclusively for the BagelFest press room. King Arthur Baking Company is the official New York BagelFest Presenting Sponsor and Official Flour Partner, with All Bake Technologies as a Gold Sponsor and Official Equipment Sponsor. Manischewitz is a Silver Sponsor and the Official Kosher Food Partner. New York BagelFest welcomes Philadelphia Cream Cheese as the Official Cream Cheese Partner, Malt Products as the Official Malt Partner, Bettani Farms as the Official Plant Based Partner, noissue as the Official Packaging Partner, Echelon Payment Solutions Group (EPSG) as the Official Merchant Services Partner, and thinkDesign Architecture as the Official Architecture Partner—all Bronze Sponsors. New York BagelFest also wants to thank its supporting sponsors: the Bread Bakers Guild of America, Arnel Associates, Goldfine & Company CPA PC, Morgan Business Council, Polaris Risk Management, The Copy Specialist, Zimner Law, and Hudson Peak Wealth Advisors. Learn more about New York BagelFest's official partners here.

Bagel-Adjacent Exhibitors:

Tickets start at $69 and will be available for purchase at www.bagelfest.com, with a limited number of Early Bird Tickets starting at $49 available beginning September 8, 2026.

About New York BagelFest

The New York BagelFest is the ultimate celebration of the city's culture. Sample unlimited bagels and schmears from the best bakeries in the world, meet the makers, and experience bagel culture like never before with hands-on programming, one-of-a-kind competitions, and family-friendly activities for all ages. BagelFest is produced by BagelUp.

About King Arthur Baking Company

King Arthur Baking Company has been dedicated to spreading the joy of baking since its beginning in 1790. Proudly certified as a B Corp and 100% employee-owned, King Arthur stands as the premier baking resource for both home bakers and professionals. Committed to excellence and innovation, King Arthur delivers unparalleled quality flour and technical support to bakery, foodservice, pizzeria, and culinary customers, ensuring impeccable results with every bake. Explore products, support, and resources tailored to bakery and foodservice customers at KingArthurBaking.com/pro.

SOURCE BagelFest