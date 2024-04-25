NEW YORK BAKERIES CELEBRATE NATIONAL RUGELACH DAY ON MONDAY, APRIL 29

Alvin Lee Smalls of Lee Lee's Baked Goods in New York Leads Celebration of the Third Annual National Rugelach Day Recognized by the National Day Archives

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monday, April 29 is 'National Rugelach Day'

National Rugelach Day celebrates the diversity of this delicious, textured cookie and its rich history. Rugelach is a crisp cookie with a buttery soft, flakey center that is made of rolled pastry with flour, butter, cream cheese, cinnamon, raisins, walnuts, spices, and fruit or chocolate that dates back centuries. Rugelach is widely known as a Polish and Jewish cookie predating the year 1650. National Rugelach Day was created to increase appreciation for this diverse, culinary treasure, bringing together various cultures through its celebration and expanding the palate of every person who consumes it.

Alvin Lee Smalls, Owner of Lee Lee's Baked Goods , better known as "Mr. Lee," has been baking up some of the world's best rugelach for over 50 years in hopes of educating and sharing this delicious treat with everyone. After reaching out to the National Day Archives in 2022, to have the day established, rugelach's fan base has continued to expand.

"Rugelach is something that has always been near and dear to my heart, so I thought why not recognize and celebrate such a special little confection with the whole world. This day has been designated for everyone to celebrate and enjoy the delight of rugelach wherever you are!", says Alvin Lee Smalls, owner of Lee Lee's Baked Goods.

In honor of the 3rd Annual National Rugelach Day, Lee Lee's Baked Goods is throwing an all-day celebration to encourage both rugelach lovers and rugelach "first timers" to go out and enjoy rugelach at their nearest bakery. Kicking off at 11:00 AM on 4/29/2024, at Lee Lee's Bakery in Harlem, will offer a 20-minute session for "rugelach first timers" to come in and enjoy a free piece of rugelach while learning how to prepare and bake it.

Lee Lee's Baked Goods is located at 283 West 118th Street and is open seven days a week from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. Lee Lee's also offers both local NYC delivery and nationwide shipping through their website.

For more information about Lee Lee's Bakery, visit: www.leeleesrugelach.com and Facebook (facebook.com/leeleesbakedgoods) and X (fka Twitter) at @leeleesrugelach.

About Lee Lee's Baked Goods

Lee Lee's Baked Goods is an award-winning bakery and beloved destination.

