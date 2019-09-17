New York Bankers Association Endorses Wolf & Company, P.C.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Bankers Association (NYBA), through its wholly owned subsidiary, the New York Bankers Service Corporation (NYBSCO), has endorsed Wolf & Company P.C. for services including audit, tax, internal audit, IT assurance, regulatory compliance, and the WolfPAC Integrated Risk Management® solution.

Wolf & Company is a trusted advisor to financial institutions in New York, currently serving over 45 New York financial institutions. A hallmark of Wolf's service to clients is identifying each institution's unique situation and employing a collaborative process to adapt solutions suited to each organization's distinct needs.

"NYBA believes the banking industry in New York is well-served by Wolf & Company. Their dedication and thought leadership will greatly benefit our members," said Michael P. Smith, President and CEO of the New York Bankers Association. "We hope our endorsement will encourage New York banks to explore the options Wolf & Company offers to help them navigate the complexities and opportunities presented in our rapidly evolving and highly-regulated industry."

"Being endorsed by NYBA is an honor. It brings great recognition to the work we're doing in New York. We are excited to show folks how our newly-endorsed services can help them," said Gerald Gagne, Principal at Wolf & Company, P.C.

Wolf brings over a century of experience to their work with financial institutions, and continues to invest in New York's banking industry. Wolf & Company's Financial Institution teams have the experience and hold the professional and industry certifications to successfully advise organizations of all asset ranges and complexities through developmental milestones.

Wolf is committed to serving financial institutions in the state of New York through its active membership in the New York Bankers Association (NYBA), as well as other New York-based industry organizations.

About Wolf & Company, P.C.

Wolf & Company is entering our second century providing assurance, tax, risk management, and business consulting services throughout the Northeast. Clients can expect direct involvement from the Firm's owners and senior management, and responsive service from a multi-disciplinary team. Our collaborative service strategy enables us to develop a deep understanding of clients and their business needs, and to maximize opportunities while navigating obstacles.

Wolf's areas of focus include Financial Institutions, Investment Advisors, Healthcare, Technology Companies, Manufacturing, Distribution, and Retail Companies, and Private Clients. The Firm employs over 250 people, is registered with and inspected by the PCAOB, and is a member of PKF North America, a national and international affiliation of CPA firms.

About New York Bankers Association

For more than a century, the New York Bankers Association (NYBA) has been at the vanguard of the financial services industry. NYBA is comprised of the commercial banks and thrift institutions that engage in the banking business in New York State. Our members have aggregate assets in excess of $14 trillion and more than 200,000 New York employees.

CONTACT:

Melissa Magerer

Wolf & Company, P.C.

mmagerer@wolfandco.com

(617) 933-3325

SOURCE Wolf & Company, P.C.

