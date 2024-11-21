New York-Based Cause of a Kind Partners with BEST Connections to Launch App Suite for Cognitive Health

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cause of a Kind , an award-winning leader in software and web development, has partnered with Brain Education Strategies Technology (BEST Connections) to launch two new applications, Strategize My Life and Pace My Day. This suite of apps is specifically designed to empower individuals impacted by traumatic brain injuries, cognitive decline, and other conditions that affect cognitive function by offering accessible tools that promote independence, improve daily routines, and foster a supportive community.

BEST Connections is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing resources for individuals with cognitive impairments resources for rehabilitation, including technology tools, workshops, webinars, and a community platform for brain injury survivors. A beta version of Strategize My Life is available on the App Store here .

With nearly 157 incidents of traumatic brain injury occurring daily in New York State alone, there is a growing need for tools that help TBI survivors relearn essential skills and develop practical strategies to manage daily life after traditional rehabilitation services have ended. Strategize My Life and Pace My Day provides structured, accessible support for TBI survivors, helping them rebuild confidence and navigate cognitive challenges in ways that improve their quality of life.

"Collaborating with Cause of a Kind has allowed us to bring vital, accessible tools to those who need it most. Our goal is to make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals facing ongoing cognitive challenges and Cause of a Kind has helped us move forward in that mission," says Michelle Wild, Founder & CEO of BEST Connections.

Both award-winning tools were developed with an emphasis on user-centered design and accessibility. Cause of a Kind employed the WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) to ensure an inclusive user experience, integrating features such as high-contrast visuals and navigational aids to accommodate diverse cognitive and physical needs. The agile development process included extensive usability testing to validate accessibility and effectiveness, with the development stack featuring Figma for design and prototyping and React Native for cross-device compatibility. A web app will be launched next year.

"Creating this suite of apps with BEST Connections has been a meaningful project for us. We are passionate about building health-centered technology to support communities with specialized needs. We wanted to go beyond compliance standards to ensure the applications empower users in meaningful ways, allowing them to regain confidence and a sense of independence," said Cause of a Kind Co-Founder and CEO, Justin Abrams.

About Cause of a Kind

Cause of a Kind is a purpose-driven software development partner committed to blending innovation and sustainability with New York grit to build exceptional software solutions. Founded by Justin Abrams and Michael Rispoli, Cause of a Kind collaborates with brands and organizations across various sectors, including notable clients such as a leading beauty brand GXVE Beauty By Gwen Stefani and the esteemed Hospital for Special Surgery. Guided by a 'get it done' mentality, the organization is more than a software partner; we're a dedicated ally in our clients' success, fostering long-term value and growth through authentic relationships and cutting-edge technology. From modernizing legacy software systems to creating immersive digital experiences, Cause of a Kind provides custom, scalable solutions that address complex business challenges while embedding sustainable practices at every step.

About BEST Connections

BEST is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals impacted by brain injury and cognitive challenges through innovative programs and resources. Using the Making Cognitive Connections Approach, BEST empowers individuals to build essential skills, develop effective strategies, and achieve greater independence. With accessible offerings like free webinars, workshops, and low-cost courses, BEST provides a supportive community and practical tools for navigating life with cognitive challenges.

