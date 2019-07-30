New York-based PairME Wines Makes Fine French Wine Accessible to Millennials

"We are delighted to bring our knowledge and passion for wine to consumers who may not have the time or resources to learn the idiosyncrasies of different grapes," said Co-Founder and CEO Scott Glauber, a millennial entrepreneur with experience in the food and wine industry. "By individually curating each wine based on consumers' meal preferences and palettes, we hope to democratize the sommelier experience."

"Having worked in the wine industry for decades, PairME is an innovative concept to effortlessly provide everyday consumers with the curation expertise of leaders in the industry," said Jacques Alexandre Azoulay, importer and distributor of PairME.

Co-founded by Scott Glauber and Ayush Maheshwari and distributed by Azoulay's Gabriella Wines, New York City-based PairME currently targets three separate food experiences to simplify the selection process for wine consumers.

The brand is in the process of creating a line of wines to make pairing easy:

A white wine to accompany fish made from the Melon de Bourgogne grape of the Loire Valley. "The Wine for Seafood" can be purchased at retailers across New York City. PairME is also in the process of launching a Rosé wine to accompany Summer Salads and a Red wine for Steak pairings.

It aims to expand its wine repertoire and distribution to markets across the nation. "PairME is a twenty-first century brand that quickly and easily guarantees an Old World, high-quality wine experience at little to no effort by consumers, and for an affordable price," said Co-Founder Ayush Maheshwari.

ABOUT PAIRME Wines

PairME is a wine brand that sources its wine from France and is curated for customers' moods and experiences. The company selects quality wines and presents them to customers through distinct bottle labels that target specific "ME's" (Moods and Experiences). Our goal is to cut through the high-brow talk of oenophiles by bridging the gap between quality and purpose.

