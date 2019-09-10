New York Based Start-up BACH is Flipping the Bachelor and Bachelorette Party Experience on its Head with the Launch of New App

BACH is the brainchild of Founder and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Menna alongside Mike Petrakis and Gregory Ramey. The three recognized the importance of efficient group travel and therefore set out to eliminate the pains of planning bachelor and bachelorette parties so consumers can actually enjoy what is going on around them.

"When it comes to planning a group vacation, everyone has a horror story," said Gregory Ramey, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, BACH. "We see the same pitfalls over and over again. We designed BACH to foolproof the planning process and drive groups towards experiences made for them with businesses who welcome parties of this nature."

Offering over 150 services in Nashville, Las Vegas, Miami and Charleston, BACH immerses travelers in select communities by offering one-of-a-kind activities that are specially curated for groups and led by local experts. In turn, BACH provides a stepping stone for consumers to connect with local businesses and increase their overall visibility in the marketplace.

BACH is now available for download on iOS and Android devices. For more information visit https://www.thebach.com/ .

About The BACH LLC:

The BACH LLC is the leading group travel platform for bachelor and bachelorette experiences. BACH focuses on inspiring adventure for travelers while reducing the inherent pain points of group travel related to accommodations, activities, nightlife, payments, logistics and beyond. The platform also operates as a resource for data analytics on industry travel trends and a platform for local businesses to optimize their operations, marketing and sales.

